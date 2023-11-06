The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Sugar can be used to exfoliate your lips and help them appear pinker by removing dead skin cells and promoting blood circulation.

3 ways to attain pink lips using sugar[Credit: Lopolics]
3 ways to attain pink lips using sugar[Credit: Lopolics]

Here are three ways to use sugar to make your lips pink:

· Mix 1-2 teaspoons of sugar (preferably fine granulated sugar) with a few drops of honey or coconut oil to create a paste.

· Gently apply this mixture to your lips and rub it in a circular motion for 1-2 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

· Rinse it off with warm water and pat your lips dry.

· This scrub will help remove dead skin cells, leaving your lips looking fresher and pinker.

· Combine 1 teaspoon of sugar with a few drops of fresh lemon juice.

· Apply this mixture to your lips and gently rub for about a minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

· The sugar exfoliates while the lemon juice can help lighten the lip color.

· Rinse it off with warm water and moisturize your lips with a lip balm or coconut oil afterward.

· Mix 1-2 teaspoons of sugar with enough rosewater to create a thick paste.

· Apply the paste to your lips and gently massage it in for a minute or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

· Rosewater is known for its skin-nourishing properties and can help add a subtle pink tint to your lips.

· Rinse with warm water and moisturize your lips with a lip balm.

Be gentle when using sugar on your lips because they are sensitive. Don't overdo it, and it's essential to moisturize your lips after exfoliating to keep them hydrated.

Additionally, you should avoid using these methods if you have any open cuts or sores on your lips, as the lemon juice or other ingredients may sting or irritate the skin.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My girlfriend got pregnant by another man when I got depressed - Ian Wekesa's story

My girlfriend got pregnant by another man when I got depressed - Ian Wekesa's story

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

11 funny reasons people had to end a relationship

11 funny reasons people had to end a relationship

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

Here are 5 common meanings when your partner asks for space

Here are 5 common meanings when your partner asks for space

Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

5 behaviours to adopt that'll make people respect you more

5 behaviours to adopt that'll make people respect you more

AI named word of the year 2023 by Collins Dictionary

AI named word of the year 2023 by Collins Dictionary

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sperms

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Sleeping naked

Why sleeping naked is probably a bad idea

When you respect yourself, others are more likely to follow suit [Pinterest]

5 behaviours to adopt that'll make people respect you more

Getting pregnant while already pregnant is called superfetation. [Pinterest]

Did you know you can get pregnant while already pregnant?