3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

Since gym wears are so expensive. Here are three ways you can wear your gym clothes outside.

1. Wear your sports bra with a jacket

The sports bra is an excellent inner outfit that can elevate your look. Upcycling a sports bra and making it look better with a jacket. What kind of jacket can you wear? Bomber jackets, leather jackets and jean jackets are one of the different kinds of jackets that can upgrade your gym wear.

2. Wear your gym shorts with an oversized shirt

Gym shorts are also biker shorts when you think about it. A gym short is excellent with an oversized shirt for a classy sporty look. You can also wear it with a sweater for an extra sporty look.

3. Leggings with heels

