3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

Temi Iwalaiye

Who says you can’t wear your gym clothes outside?

This is how to wear your gym fits outdoors [Instagram]
Since gym wears are so expensive. Here are three ways you can wear your gym clothes outside.

The sports bra is an excellent inner outfit that can elevate your look. Upcycling a sports bra and making it look better with a jacket. What kind of jacket can you wear? Bomber jackets, leather jackets and jean jackets are one of the different kinds of jackets that can upgrade your gym wear.

Gym shorts are also biker shorts when you think about it. A gym short is excellent with an oversized shirt for a classy sporty look. You can also wear it with a sweater for an extra sporty look.

Leggings are also called yoga pants. You can wear them outside the gym; all you need to do is pair them with heels. It's perfect for a date night or evening look.

