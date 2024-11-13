4 big questions on semi-permanent makeup answered

Women and men have embraced the culture of applying makeup to ensure every time you step out you look your best.

From eyebrows to eyeliner, lip colour, healthy skin, a great hairline and even the colour of your teeth - all these work together to ensure you achieve your desired look.

But there’s always the question of whether you’re doing your makeup right and if you’ll nail the look each time, and that’s when semi-permanent makeup becomes a viable option.

Biggest questions on permanent makeup answered

All makeup enthusiasts understand that whether temporary or permanent, the products and technique need to be compatible with your very unique skin.

What works for one person’s skin may react differently to another’s. A perfect result for one person doesn’t necessarily mean it will look as resplendent on the next.

Can all makeup artists do permanent makeup?

The short answer is no. Permanent makeup should only be done by a certified professional.

You need to be sure that the makeup artist has the right equipment and adheres to the highest safety standards before allowing them to do a permanent makeup procedure on you.

The short answer is no. Permanent makeup should only be done by a certified professional.

You need to be sure that the makeup artist has the right equipment and adheres to the highest safety standards before allowing them to do a permanent makeup procedure on you.

Who should avoid permanent makeup procedures?

If you suffer from cold sores and if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, it may not be the right time to go for a permanent makeup procedure.

Before booking an appointment, ensure you consult with the beautician so that you convey your expectations and learn specific details of what your treatment will entail.

How long does semi-permanent makeup last?

Depending on your lifestyle, exposure to sunlight and your specific skin type, permanent makeup can last for years.

The beauty of this type of makeup is that you only need maintenance touch ups every two years.

Is semi-permanent makeup painful?

This is another reason why you need to get your permanent makeup procedure done by a trained professional.

Prior to the procedure, they apply an anaesthetic gel that minimises pain and discomfort.

