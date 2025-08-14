Clothing is a simple, everyday way to send messages without words.

Beyond colour and fabric, the shape and finish of a collar give immediate clues about formality, purpose and personal taste. During events, the collar you choose helps set the tone.

Point and spread collars: the language of formality

Point collars have narrow points that frame small to medium tie knots.

Spread collars open wider and suit larger knots such as the Half or Full Windsor.

ADVERTISEMENT

A collage of point and spread collars

Both styles are staples of formal dressing and are common in sectors that follow traditional business codes, including finance, law and government. Choosing either signals a conventional, work-focused context.

Button-down collar: practical, relaxed, still smart

Invented by Brooks Brothers in 1896 to keep collar points in place during sport, the button-down has kept its practical roots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The small buttons anchor the points and stop them from flapping.

Button down collar

Worn without a tie, it reads as smart-casual; worn with a tie it can still be neat.

This collar works well in less formal offices, creative spaces and university settings where a professional look is needed without full formality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wing-tip collar: reserved for ceremonies

The wing-tip collar features small, upright points folded back to sit under a bow tie.

It is the conventional choice for black-tie and white-tie events and appears at high-formality occasions such as state dinners, formal award ceremonies and certain weddings.

Its presence is a clear sign of ceremonial dress and is rarely used in day-to-day professional wear.

READ ALSO: 3 designers showcasing Kenyan fashion brands at Africa Fashion Week London 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Polo collar: leisure made recognisable

The polo collar, created by René Lacoste in the 1920s for comfort on the tennis court, is soft and ribbed.

Polo collar

It marks a move away from formality toward sport and leisure.

Polos are widely chosen for weekend activities, informal gatherings and club settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

They suggest ease and approachability while remaining tidy enough for relaxed client meetings or casual workdays.

Mandarin collar: simple and modern

The Mandarin or band collar is a short, stand-up style without points.

The Mandarin collar is a short, stand-up style without points

ADVERTISEMENT

Its clean line offers a minimalist alternative to Western collars and is often favoured in creative, tech and design contexts.

The look can signal individuality and a contemporary approach to dressing, especially where conventional corporate dress codes are less important.

READ ALSO: 6 reasons thrift clothing is popular among younger Nairobians

A collar is a clear, low-effort way to shape how others read an outfit.

Picking the right style for the setting and keeping collars clean and well-pressed helps ensure clothing supports the impression required, whether for work, social life or formal events.