4 interesting reasons P2 sales soar around Valentine's Day

Miriam Mwende

The local chemist is likely to register a record high in sales of the morning-after pill this February, thanks to Valentine's Day. The phenomenon only rivals the sales recorded around New Year's Day.

Woman in white long-sleeve shirt sitting on a bed [Image Credit: Polina Tankilevitch]

Ah, Valentine's Day! A time for love, chocolates, possibly too-expensive dinners, and, as it turns out, a notable uptick in the sales of the P2 emergency contraceptive pill.

Yes, you read that right. While some are rushing to book romantic getaways, others are making a beeline for the pharmacy!

Let's dive into this amusing yet illuminating trend that highlights the P2 pill's role in modern romantic contexts.

It seems that alongside buying gifts and planning special dates, many are also thinking about post-date logistics.

After getting swept up in all the emotions that go with the annual 'month of love' celebrations, some couple may relax a lot of the rules that dictate their contraception habits, forcing them into an emergency situation.

In the age of Tinder, Bumble, and, let's be honest, some truly cinematic meet-cutes online, the narrative of romance is ever-evolving.

Many first-date goers may opt to remain safe with a pack of P2, just in case they violate their own first-date rule and give in to the love bug.

READ: Discover 10 of Kenya's hidden romantic getaways

These little tablets have become an integral part of the modern love toolkit, sitting comfortably between the roses and the heart-shaped chocolates.

Why does Valentine's Day, in particular, see such a peak in P2 pill purchases? It's not just about the romance or the potential for passion. It's about people being proactive and responsible in their romantic endeavors.

Consider it a toast to responsible romance, where being prepared is as sexy as the perfect date outfit.

READ: Step by step guide to planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 10 days

Well, where human emotions and societal expectations collide, sometimes, reason goes out the window and a dark side of humanity shows.

Sadly, a lot of those purchasing emergency contraception around this time will be women who have suffered assault.

Health Note: This is generalised information and is not meant to be comprehensive. To make informed contraception decisions, please consult a healthcare professional. Intimate partner violence can be reported through Kenya's 24-hour national helpline for gender-based violence 1195.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

4 interesting reasons P2 sales soar around Valentine's Day

