5 foods to add to your diet if you have stomach ulcer

Olamide Ayeni

The pains ulcer patients experience can be reduced with the right foods.

Ulcer patients needs to consume the right foods [Credit: Medical News Today]
Ulcer patients needs to consume the right foods [Credit: Medical News Today]

Stomach ulcers are sores that can happen in your digestive tract, including your lower throat (oesophagus), stomach and intestines.

Ulcer occurs when stomach acid damages the lining of the digestive tract. Upper abdominal pain is a common symptom. Consuming the right foods will greatly reduce the possibility of ulcer patients going through any pain.

Studies have shown that foods that are rich in antioxidants can greatly reduce the chance of getting an ulcer in the first place and cause other gastrointestinal problems.

If you've got ulcer, here are some of the foods you should consume.

Boiled plantain is one of the healthy diet for ulcer patients [Credit: Bannann Bouyi]
Boiled plantain is one of the healthy diet for ulcer patients [Credit: Bannann Bouyi] boiled plantain Bannann Bouyi

Plantain contains nutrients that help soothe inflamed and irritated mucous membranes.Also, some antibacterial properties can be found in it. To get the best use of plantain as an ulcer patient, eat when it’s unripe. Avoid frying because fat can aggravate ulcer pain.

Yoghurt stop the organism that causes ulcer [Credit: Business Insider USA]
Yoghurt stop the organism that causes ulcer [Credit: Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

Ulcer patients should never run out of yogurt. It contains micro-organism that inhibits ulcer. It has also been said to heal ulcer faster than anything. Greek yoghurt is most potent, as opposed to the sweetened one which you really should avoid at all costs.

Vegetables and fruits, such as carrots, kale, broccoli, cabbage juice, grapes, apricots and kiwi fruit are your best friends, especially because they contain beta-carotene and vitamin C. These help protect the lining of the stomach and intestine.

Fruits like berries contain high levels of antioxidants which lower the risk of ulcers and ease symptoms when an ulcer has already developed.

Fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring contain omega-3 fatty acids which means they are good for the reduction of ulcer risks. This is due to the fact that they produce prostaglandins which help to protect the lining of the stomach and intestines.

Honey relieves the pain ulcer patient go through [Credit: Emilija Manevska]
Honey relieves the pain ulcer patient go through [Credit: Emilija Manevska] Emilija Manevska

Honey has been known to fight bacteria that's why it's the best bet for ulcer patients. Start by taking a tablespoon of raw, unprocessed honey in the morning and at night to calm a fiery belly. Spread it on toast or a cracker to keep it in the stomach longer.

Olamide Ayeni

