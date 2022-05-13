5 foods to add to your diet if you have stomach ulcer

Ulcer occurs when stomach acid damages the lining of the digestive tract. Upper abdominal pain is a common symptom. Consuming the right foods will greatly reduce the possibility of ulcer patients going through any pain.

Studies have shown that foods that are rich in antioxidants can greatly reduce the chance of getting an ulcer in the first place and cause other gastrointestinal problems.

If you've got ulcer, here are some of the foods you should consume.

1. Plantain

Plantain contains nutrients that help soothe inflamed and irritated mucous membranes.Also, some antibacterial properties can be found in it. To get the best use of plantain as an ulcer patient, eat when it’s unripe. Avoid frying because fat can aggravate ulcer pain.

2. Yogurt

Ulcer patients should never run out of yogurt. It contains micro-organism that inhibits ulcer. It has also been said to heal ulcer faster than anything. Greek yoghurt is most potent, as opposed to the sweetened one which you really should avoid at all costs.

3. Fruits and vegetables

Vegetables and fruits, such as carrots, kale, broccoli, cabbage juice, grapes, apricots and kiwi fruit are your best friends, especially because they contain beta-carotene and vitamin C. These help protect the lining of the stomach and intestine.

Fruits like berries contain high levels of antioxidants which lower the risk of ulcers and ease symptoms when an ulcer has already developed.

4. Oily Fish

Fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring contain omega-3 fatty acids which means they are good for the reduction of ulcer risks. This is due to the fact that they produce prostaglandins which help to protect the lining of the stomach and intestines.

5. Honey