ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

Temi Iwalaiye

Before you wake up and start turning semo, what are the best midnight snacks to eat?

Here's what to eat when you wake up at night [Freepik]
Here's what to eat when you wake up at night [Freepik]

It’s normal to wake up in the middle of the night battling severe hunger and just wanting to be filled, but late-night snacks have several health implications including weight gain. The best bet when you wake up at night hungry is to grab a very healthy meal like;

ADVERTISEMENT
Bananas are healthy snacks [Medicalnewstoday]
Bananas are healthy snacks [Medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

Banana contains serotonin which the body converts to melatonin which helps people's nerves feel relaxed and help them fall asleep. A study showed that melatonin levels increased four times just from eating two bananas.

A protein-based smoothie is a delicious and healthy way to make sure that you sleep better. You can mix low-fat milk with pineapple to make a delicious smoothie. Milk helps you fall asleep faster and causes muscle repair.

Greek Yogurt
Greek Yogurt Shutterstock

Calcium has many important components that make sleep easier and sweeter. It has melatonin from amino acids and tryptophan. Greek Yoghurt also has protein that makes you feel full and less hungry.

Popcorn is a very healthy snack you can munch on whenever you wake up at night hungry, it has very few calories, only about 100 and it fills you up.

Every fitness buff knows that oatmeal is one of the healthiest cereals out there, it is made up of complex carbs which the body absorbs slowly.

Recommended articles

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

Congratulations! Auntie Jemimah finally announces birth of daughter

Congratulations! Auntie Jemimah finally announces birth of daughter

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Amber Ray expecting 1st child with Rapudo, announces pregnancy in style [Photos]

Amber Ray expecting 1st child with Rapudo, announces pregnancy in style [Photos]

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Daily habits that can damage your brain

New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn’t have crossed into 2023

New Year Resolutions: Maybe your relationship shouldn’t have crossed into 2023

5 New Year traditions Kenyans have stuck with

5 New Year traditions Kenyans have stuck with

8 different types of people on New Years' eve

8 different types of people on New Years' eve

8 ideas to make your New Year's Eve party stand out

8 ideas to make your New Year's Eve party stand out

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Here's what to eat when you wake up at night [Freepik]

5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night