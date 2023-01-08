5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

Bananas

Banana contains serotonin which the body converts to melatonin which helps people's nerves feel relaxed and help them fall asleep. A study showed that melatonin levels increased four times just from eating two bananas.

Smoothies

A protein-based smoothie is a delicious and healthy way to make sure that you sleep better. You can mix low-fat milk with pineapple to make a delicious smoothie. Milk helps you fall asleep faster and causes muscle repair.

Non-fat Greek Yogurt

Calcium has many important components that make sleep easier and sweeter. It has melatonin from amino acids and tryptophan. Greek Yoghurt also has protein that makes you feel full and less hungry.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a very healthy snack you can munch on whenever you wake up at night hungry, it has very few calories, only about 100 and it fills you up.

Oatmeal