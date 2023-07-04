5 reasons to exercise more during the cold season

However, rather than succumbing to the temptation of inactivity, this is the perfect time to lace up your sneakers and embrace the chill with more exercise.

Exercising during the cold season offers a myriad of benefits for both your physical and mental well-being. Here are four compelling reasons why you should exercise more during this time:

1. Boosts the immune system

ADVERTISEMENT

With the cold season comes an increased risk of colds and flu. Regular exercise has been proven to bolster the immune system, making you less susceptible to common illnesses.

As you work up a sweat, your body produces more white blood cells, which play a crucial role in fighting off infections.

A strong immune system is your best defence against seasonal viruses, keeping you healthier and more resilient throughout the colder months.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Burns more calories

Contrary to popular belief, exercising in cold weather can actually help you burn more calories.

The body expends additional energy to maintain its core temperature, leading to increased calorie burn during your workout.

So, if you're looking to shed a few extra pounds or maintain your weight during the holiday season, cold-weather exercise can be a powerful ally in achieving your goals.

3. Elevates mood

ADVERTISEMENT

The colder, darker days of winter can sometimes bring about feelings of lethargy and moodiness. Exercise, however, acts as a natural mood booster.

Physical activity releases endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones, which help combat stress and anxiety while promoting a sense of happiness and relaxation.

Regular exercise during the cold season can help ward off the winter blues, leaving you feeling more positive and energized.

Photo of a man working out Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Enhances respiratory health

Exercising in the cold can improve respiratory health by promoting deeper breathing. This can be especially beneficial for individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

As your lungs work harder to take in oxygen in cold air, they become stronger and more efficient over time.