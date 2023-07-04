The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

5 reasons to exercise more during the cold season

Amos Robi

The chilly temperatures of July present a unique opportunity to prioritize exercise and reap its benefits maximumly

Photo of a man working out
Photo of a man working out

Its July and the cold season has kicked in, it's natural to feel the urge to hibernate indoors, wrapped in cozy blankets with a cup of hot cocoa.

However, rather than succumbing to the temptation of inactivity, this is the perfect time to lace up your sneakers and embrace the chill with more exercise.

Exercising during the cold season offers a myriad of benefits for both your physical and mental well-being. Here are four compelling reasons why you should exercise more during this time:

With the cold season comes an increased risk of colds and flu. Regular exercise has been proven to bolster the immune system, making you less susceptible to common illnesses.

As you work up a sweat, your body produces more white blood cells, which play a crucial role in fighting off infections.

A strong immune system is your best defence against seasonal viruses, keeping you healthier and more resilient throughout the colder months.

A woman working out at the gym
A woman working out at the gym

READ: 5 foods that you should eat if you love going to the gym

Contrary to popular belief, exercising in cold weather can actually help you burn more calories.

The body expends additional energy to maintain its core temperature, leading to increased calorie burn during your workout.

So, if you're looking to shed a few extra pounds or maintain your weight during the holiday season, cold-weather exercise can be a powerful ally in achieving your goals.

The colder, darker days of winter can sometimes bring about feelings of lethargy and moodiness. Exercise, however, acts as a natural mood booster.

Physical activity releases endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones, which help combat stress and anxiety while promoting a sense of happiness and relaxation.

Regular exercise during the cold season can help ward off the winter blues, leaving you feeling more positive and energized.

Photo of a man working out
Photo of a man working out

READ: 5 health benefits of cold and hot shower

Exercising in the cold can improve respiratory health by promoting deeper breathing. This can be especially beneficial for individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

As your lungs work harder to take in oxygen in cold air, they become stronger and more efficient over time.

Just be sure to dress warmly and avoid exercising in extremely frigid temperatures to prevent any potential respiratory issues.

Amos Robi

