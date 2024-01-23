The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 things you should know before you get braces

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Are you considering getting braces? They're not just for a great smile, but for healthy teeth too.

Teeth Braces
Before you take the leap, here are five key things to keep in mind.

1. It's not just for kids First things first, braces aren't only for the young ones. More adults are getting them too! It's never too late to straighten your teeth and boost your confidence.

2. A bit of discomfort Let's keep it real – braces can be a bit uncomfortable, especially after tightening sessions. Your mouth may feel sore, but don't worry, it's all part of the journey to a perfect smile. It gets easier with time!

3. Food habits will change Get ready to say a temporary goodbye to some munchies. Sticky, hard, or chewy foods? They’re a no-go with braces. It's sad, I know, but it's all for the greater good of your teeth. It’s a small price to pay for straight teeth.

4. Brushing becomes a big deal Brace yourself for some serious brushing and flossing. With braces, keeping your teeth clean takes more effort. You’ll need to brush after every meal to keep those braces sparkling and your teeth healthy.

5. Patience is key: Remember, getting that dream smile doesn't happen overnight. Braces usually stay on for about 1 to 3 years, depending on your needs. Patience is your best friend here. You'll have to be patient and trust the process.

So, are you ready to start your braces journey? It's a big step, but the results are totally worth it. A beautiful smile awaits at the end of this adventure.

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

