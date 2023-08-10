The sports category has moved to a new website.

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Samiah Ogunlowo

Empowering your teenage girls with knowledge about vaginal hygiene is a gift that resonates throughout their lives.

Help your daughter to embrace her journey to womanhood [Chopra]
Help your daughter to embrace her journey to womanhood [Chopra]

Empowering your teenage girl with accurate information and fostering open communication and providing practical guidance is a pivotal part of the parent-teenage relationship.

With a commitment to promoting health and self-care, here are fundamental vaginal hygiene tips that every teenage girl should embrace;

Introducing the concept of gentle cleansing is paramount. Encourage your daughter to use mild, fragrance-free soaps or intimate washes specifically designed for the delicate vaginal area.

Stress the importance of avoiding harsh products that may disrupt the natural pH balance, causing discomfort or irritation.

Educate your daughter on the crucial front-to-back wiping technique after using the toilet. This simple practice prevents the transfer of harmful bacteria from the anal region to the vaginal area, minimising the risk of infections.

This lesson in hygiene is a valuable step towards preserving her vaginal health.

Selecting breathable and natural fabrics for underwear is a cornerstone of vaginal health. Cotton underwear allows air circulation, reducing moisture buildup that can lead to yeast infections or discomfort.

Breathable underwears allow air circulation [The Today Show]
Breathable underwears allow air circulation [The Today Show] Pulse Nigeria

Encourage your daughter to choose comfortable and breathable options that prioritise her well-being.

Douching, a practice involving the cleansing of the vaginal canal with water or other solutions, disrupts the vagina's natural balance and can lead to infections.

Enlighten your daughter about the body's self-cleaning mechanism and emphasise that douching is unnecessary and potentially harmful.

Navigating menstrual hygiene is essential for overall well-being. Teach your daughter the importance of changing sanitary products regularly to prevent bacterial growth and discomfort.

Embrace eco-friendly menstrual products and encourage her to maintain meticulous hygiene during her period for optimal comfort and health.

Blending personal hygiene with proper upbringing will help your daughter to embrace her journey to womanhood with confidence and grace.

As you foster open conversations and provide guidance, you pave the way for a future generation of women who confidently navigate their health, cultural heritage, and personal growth.

