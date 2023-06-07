The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

Samiah Ogunlowo

Are you tired of seeing your beautiful hair suffer from the damaging effects of heat styling?

Protect hair from heat damage (Credit: Kinky tresses)
Protect hair from heat damage (Credit: Kinky tresses)

Heat damage on hair is a common concern for many people, especially those who regularly use heat-styling tools like flat irons, curling wands, or blow dryers. Excessive heat can strip the hair of its natural moisture, leaving it dry, brittle, and prone to breakage.

Whether you're a fan of sleek straight looks, bouncy curls, or beachy waves, these tips will ensure that your hair remains healthy, luscious, and ready to slay any style you desire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you even think about applying any heat to your precious strands, make sure to arm yourself with a quality heat-protectant spray or serum. These magical potions create a barrier between your hair and the heat, acting as a shield against damage.

Simply spritz or smooth a small amount through your hair before using any heat styling tools, and let it work its magic in safeguarding your tresses.

Those high heat settings on your styling tools may seem tempting for quick results, but they can wreak havoc on your hair. Opt for lower temperature settings whenever possible to minimize heat damage.

Remember, slow and steady wins the race! Your hair will thank you for the gentle approach, and you'll still achieve fabulous results without sacrificing its health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like spending too much time under the sun can lead to sunburn, excessive heat exposure can cause serious damage to your hair. Be mindful of how often you subject your strands to heat styling.

Try to give your hair regular breaks from the heat by experimenting with heat-free hairstyles like braids, updos, or air-drying techniques. Your hair will appreciate the rest, and you'll discover versatile and trendy looks that don't require any heat.

One of the best defences against heat damage is maintaining a well-hydrated and nourished mane. Treat your hair to regular deep conditioning treatments and moisture-rich hair masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

These replenishing treatments provide your locks with essential nutrients and hydration, making them more resilient to heat styling. Additionally, incorporating a leave-in conditioner or hair oil into your routine can help lock in moisture and protect your strands from drying out under high temperatures.

While you're catching those beauty sleep, your hair can still be vulnerable to damage, especially if you sleep on rough surfaces or toss and turn throughout the night. Invest in a silk or satin pillowcase or wrap your hair in a silk or satin scarf before bed.

These smooth materials reduce friction, preventing breakage and preserving your hairstyle while you sleep. Wake up to gorgeous, well-protected hair that's ready to take on the day!

Don't let heat styling tools become the enemy of your hair's health. By following these five essential tips, you can protect your hair from heat damage and maintain its strength, shine, and overall beauty. Remember, prevention is key, so always prioritize the health of your hair when using heat styling tools. With proper care and attention, you can enjoy gorgeous, heat-styled hair without compromising its well-being.

Recommended articles

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What you should know about the Museum of failure

What you should know about the Museum of failure

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

Why Rachel Ruto's Sh500K bicycle is a favourite for cyclists

Why Rachel Ruto's Sh500K bicycle is a favourite for cyclists

The best meals to eat at every age

The best meals to eat at every age

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

sperme-spermatozoides

For men: 7 everyday foods that help fight low sperm count

Men should pee sitting, new study shows [istockphoto]

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Washed panties

Menstrual hygiene: Here's how to wash your period panties properly

A man exercising

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels