The champagne dining experience redefining Nairobi weekends

There’s something about Nairobi when you see it from above. From the revolving restaurant at Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi, the city feels quieter, less hurried, almost graceful. That’s where a small group of guests gathered for the launch of The Sunday Champagne Flute Club, a new dining experience that promises to redefine weekend indulgence.

Where the city turns and time slows

The View, Mövenpick’s signature revolving restaurant remains one of the few places in the city that makes dining feel like theatre. The 84-minute rotation reveals Nairobi from every angle, from Westlands to the far edges of the skyline, as guests sip and settle into the slow rhythm of a Sunday afternoon.

The View Restraurant at Mövenpick Hotel

At the launch, the ambience was soft and modest. The glasses sparkled with Nicolas Feuillatte champagne, and mellow desert blues that drifted easily between tables.

The food, the flow, the feeling

The kitchen matched the occasion with a curated menu that celebrated both texture and flavour.



The Lobster Benny stood out for its richness, while the Grilled Halloumi and Avocado Pita Benedict offered a lighter, almost refreshing contrast.

The Steak & Eggs felt very familiar yet elevated to a brunch favourite executed with precision.



For dessert, Semolina Pancakes with Orange Syrup and French Toast Tiramisu were indulgent without being overwhelming, each paired thoughtfully with the champagne’s clean finish.

The View Restraurant at Mövenpick Hotel

It’s the kind of menu that lets you taste balance not excess.

A new kind of Nairobi luxury

Now, starting 24th October 2025, the Sunday Champagne Flute Club will take place every third Sunday of the month from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can choose between vegetarian and regular menus, both paired with a fine selection of champagnes and sparkling wines.

The View Restraurant at Mövenpick Hotel

