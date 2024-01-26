The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 reasons you are always moody

Anne Wangechi and Mindful Kenya

It's not uncommon to experience mood swings now and then, but if you find yourself consistently on an emotional rollercoaster, there might be underlying reasons behind it.

A man holding his face [Image credit: Yan Krukau]

Let's explore six potential factors that could be contributing to your perpetual moodiness. Understanding these reasons can empower you to take charge of your emotional well-being.

One of the most significant contributors to mood swings is often overlooked–lack of quality sleep.

Amidst a busy life, it's easy to sacrifice sleep for work, socialising, or binge-watching your favorite shows. However, insufficient sleep can wreak havoc on your emotional balance.

When you're tired, your brain has a harder time regulating emotions, making you more susceptible to irritability and mood swings.

Aim for at least seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night to recharge your mind and body.

As a young person in Kenya, life can be invigorating but also overwhelming. Constant stress, whether from work, school, relationships, or daily challenges, can lead to chronic moodiness.

Your body's stress response triggers the release of hormones like cortisol, affecting your mood and overall mental well-being.

Consider adopting stress-management techniques, such as mindfulness, deep breathing, or regular exercise, to navigate the demands of life more gracefully.

READ: How to manage stress caused by being unemployed

Your diet plays a pivotal role in your mental health. Irregular eating patterns, nutritional deficiencies, or relying on sugary snacks can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, impacting your mood.

Opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Nutrient-dense foods support stable blood sugar levels, promoting better emotional regulation.

Sometimes it's easy to underestimate the importance of staying hydrated. Dehydration can affect your mood, concentration, and energy levels.

Make it a habit to drink enough water throughout the day. This simple yet effective step can contribute to a more stable and positive emotional state.

The modern fast-paced lifestyle can sometimes lead to feelings of isolation. Social connections are crucial for mental well-being.

If you're constantly feeling moody, it might be worth examining your social life.

Cultivate meaningful connections, whether through existing friendships, joining clubs, or participating in community events.

A robust support system can provide comfort during challenging times.

Sometimes, persistent moodiness may be a sign of underlying mental health issues.

Anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions can manifest as mood swings. It's essential to recognise the signs and seek professional help when needed.

READ: 6 signs that may indicate eating disorders

Navigating life's ups and downs is a shared experience, but if you're finding that your moodiness is taking a toll on your daily life, it's time to take action.

Prioritise your sleep, manage stress, eat well, stay hydrated, nurture your social connections, and most importantly, be attuned to your mental health.

If the emotional rollercoaster seems overwhelming, don't hesitate to reach out to mental health professionals.

