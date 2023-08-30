Stress and depression have become common challenges among young adults, not just globally but right here in Kenya. One of the most overlooked ways to combat these mental health issues is through diet. Foods can significantly influence our mood and energy.
Here are 6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression
So, dear Kenyans, here's a guide on what to include in your meals to fend off stress and keep your spirits high.
Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables like spinach and sukuma wiki are rich in folic acid, a type of Vitamin B that helps produce serotonin, a mood-regulating neurotransmitter.
These veggies are also packed with iron, which can boost your energy levels and fight fatigue.
For added flavour, stir-fry your sukuma wiki with tomatoes, onions, and add some fresh lemon juice.
Fish
Fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that support brain health and can reduce depression symptoms. According to a 2015 study, people who ate more fish had a 17% lower risk of falling into depression compared to those who didn’t.
Besides boosting your psychological well being, fish provides protein which is essential for muscle growth and repair.
You can grill or pan-fry your fish with some garlic, ginger, and a hint of turmeric then serve with ugali or rice.
Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce mood-enhancing serotonin.
Tryptophan also helps in producing melatonin, a crucial hormone in regulating your sleep cycle.
If you are always irritable and moody because of inadequate sleep, adding some seeds and nuts to your diet might be all that you ever needed. You can add some to your uji or to your smoothies.
Bananas
Who would have thought that bananas could be so healthy? While we love bananas for their quick energy boost, they are also a good source of Vitamin B6.
Vitamin B6 helps produce feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin, taking your mood to another level.
Whether you love to make a delightful smoothie or eat them as snacks, just make sure that you are eating ripe bananas regularly.
Beans and lentils
While legumes are not everyone’s cup of tea, they are excellent plant proteins. They are also rich in magnesium, which can help reduce anxiety.
For instance, kidney beans have been found to contain tryptophan, an amino acid that enhances the production of serotonin. I know we all love to make fun of njahi but yeah, they are good for your mental health.
Additionally, these foods are also full of fiber, which aids in digestion. You’ll agree with us that indigestion can make anyone moody and irritable.
Whole grains
When was the last time you enjoyed a cup or millet or sorghum uji? And no, uji isn’t reserved for children. Whole grains help produce serotonin and provide steady energy throughout the day.
If you don’t like uji, try different recipes. For instance, you can add some lemon juice to your uji or go for the fermented traditional uji.
The latter is a great choice as fermented foods are loaded with awesome bacteria aka probiotics which enhance digestion.
Incorporating these foods into your daily diet can play a significant role in improving mental well-being.
Remember, food is not just fuel for our bodies; it's also medicine for our minds. So next time you're feeling down or stressed, think about what's on your plate.
Eating right, combined with regular exercise and adequate rest, can make a world of difference in how you feel.
Editor's Note: To speak to a mental health professional, dial *702*30# and follow the prompts, or download the Mindful Kenya app. To encourage free & open interaction with their specialists the organisation guarantees anonymity when you seek its services.
