The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

Anne Wangechi and Mindful Kenya

Here are 6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

Fish (meconomictimes)
Fish (meconomictimes)

Stress and depression have become common challenges among young adults, not just globally but right here in Kenya. One of the most overlooked ways to combat these mental health issues is through diet. Foods can significantly influence our mood and energy.

So, dear Kenyans, here's a guide on what to include in your meals to fend off stress and keep your spirits high.

Green leafy vegetables like spinach and sukuma wiki are rich in folic acid, a type of Vitamin B that helps produce serotonin, a mood-regulating neurotransmitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

These veggies are also packed with iron, which can boost your energy levels and fight fatigue.

Spinach
Spinach Pulse Nigeria

READ: Riskiest foods that can easily make you sick

For added flavour, stir-fry your sukuma wiki with tomatoes, onions, and add some fresh lemon juice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that support brain health and can reduce depression symptoms. According to a 2015 study, people who ate more fish had a 17% lower risk of falling into depression compared to those who didn’t.

Besides boosting your psychological well being, fish provides protein which is essential for muscle growth and repair.

Fish (meconomictimes)
Fish (meconomictimes) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 best foods to eat for breakfast for you to lose weight

You can grill or pan-fry your fish with some garlic, ginger, and a hint of turmeric then serve with ugali or rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuts and seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce mood-enhancing serotonin.

Tryptophan also helps in producing melatonin, a crucial hormone in regulating your sleep cycle.

If you are always irritable and moody because of inadequate sleep, adding some seeds and nuts to your diet might be all that you ever needed. You can add some to your uji or to your smoothies.

Macadamia nuts
Macadamia nuts (Food Business Africa) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Who would have thought that bananas could be so healthy? While we love bananas for their quick energy boost, they are also a good source of Vitamin B6.

Vitamin B6 helps produce feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin, taking your mood to another level.

Whether you love to make a delightful smoothie or eat them as snacks, just make sure that you are eating ripe bananas regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Milk and bananas(StyleCraze)
Milk and bananas(StyleCraze) Food combinations to avoid Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

While legumes are not everyone’s cup of tea, they are excellent plant proteins. They are also rich in magnesium, which can help reduce anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, kidney beans have been found to contain tryptophan, an amino acid that enhances the production of serotonin. I know we all love to make fun of njahi but yeah, they are good for your mental health.

Additionally, these foods are also full of fiber, which aids in digestion. You’ll agree with us that indigestion can make anyone moody and irritable.

Beans
Beans Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

When was the last time you enjoyed a cup or millet or sorghum uji? And no, uji isn’t reserved for children. Whole grains help produce serotonin and provide steady energy throughout the day.

If you don’t like uji, try different recipes. For instance, you can add some lemon juice to your uji or go for the fermented traditional uji.

The latter is a great choice as fermented foods are loaded with awesome bacteria aka probiotics which enhance digestion.

Barley and Oats(Seeds)
Barley and Oats(Seeds) Pulse Live Kenya

Incorporating these foods into your daily diet can play a significant role in improving mental well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, food is not just fuel for our bodies; it's also medicine for our minds. So next time you're feeling down or stressed, think about what's on your plate.

Eating right, combined with regular exercise and adequate rest, can make a world of difference in how you feel.

Editor's Note: To speak to a mental health professional, dial *702*30# and follow the prompts, or download the Mindful Kenya app. To encourage free & open interaction with their specialists the organisation guarantees anonymity when you seek its services.

Anne Wangechi Anne Wangechi Anne Wangechi is a freelance content specialist based in Nairobi, with years of writing experience, including a considerable time working for Pulse Live Kenya. She finds joy in creating impactful content. Mindful Kenya Mindful Kenya Mindful Kenya is a service that makes mental health care accessible to families, couples, adults, teens, and children as young as 2 years old.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

6 most common reasons for divorce

6 most common reasons for divorce

How poor oral hygiene can lead to shrinkage & erectile dysfunction

How poor oral hygiene can lead to shrinkage & erectile dysfunction

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

5 things that make travelling with children less annoying for other passengers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

World's most beautiful vagina contest [Pinterest]

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

This is how you know you're fertile. [Pinterest]

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window

There's an art to concealing pimples [Naakie Nartey]

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

Here's why your vagina smells [Businessinsider]

5 hygiene mistakes that cause vaginal odour