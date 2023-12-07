The sports category has moved to a new website.

7 things your belly button says about your health

Samiah Ogunlowo

Paying attention to the signals your body sends through this tiny orifice can aid in the early detection of potential health issues.

The smallest details can offer insights into our well-being. [Men's Health]
Surprisingly, your belly button, often considered a mere remnant of your umbilical cord, might have more to say about your health than you think.

This article explores seven intriguing things that your belly button may reveal about your overall health.

The shape and size of your belly button can be influenced by how the umbilical cord was cut and the method of healing. An "innie" or an "outie" might have no direct health implication, but it reflects the uniqueness of your healing process.

Ever found lint in your belly button? The presence of lint might not be a direct health concern, but it could indicate the need for better hygiene. Regular cleaning of your belly button can prevent the buildup of dirt and bacteria, reducing the risk of infections.

A foul odour emanating from your belly button might be a sign of infection. Bacterial or fungal overgrowth in the area can lead to unpleasant smells. Keeping the area clean and dry can help prevent these issues.

Keep the area clean and dry [iStock]
Different types of discharge, such as pus or blood, may indicate infections or underlying health issues. Discharge accompanied by redness or swelling could be a sign to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation.

Experiencing pain around your belly button can be indicative of various conditions, from minor skin irritation to more serious internal issues. If the pain persists or is severe, seeking medical advice is crucial.

For expectant mothers, changes in the belly button can be quite common. As the belly expands during pregnancy, the navel might protrude or stretch. These changes are usually temporary and revert after childbirth.

A bulging or protruding belly button might be a sign of an umbilical hernia. While these are more common in infants, they can occur in adults too. Consulting with a healthcare professional can determine if surgical intervention is necessary.

The belly button, often overlooked in daily life, can serve as a surprising indicator of your health. Whether it's the shape, odour or pain, paying attention to the signals your body sends through this tiny orifice can aid in the early detection of potential health issues.

While not a substitute for professional medical advice, understanding these nuances can empower individuals to take proactive steps towards their well-being.

