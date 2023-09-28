8 bedroom essentials that will enhance your restful retreat

These eight things help you create that relaxing space with a little bit of practicality, a dose of technology, a few comfy paraphernalia, and a bedside accessory or two.

Here are the things everyone should have somewhere in their bedroom.

1. Clean window/sill

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, your bedroom window is the eye into the world. This is where you first get a glimpse into the outside world when you wake up, so it must be sparkling clean! A beautiful and clean window will also let in more fresh air, not to mention it will encourage you to open it up more often. So remove any items you keep on the window sill and the ventilators and clean the window to a sparkle.

2. Glass carafe/pitcher

There’s something about pouring water from a glass carafe or pitcher that feels supremely fancy. It brings indulgent boutique hotel vibes to every single night and morning. So get a glass pitcher and matching glass for your bedside table today.

3. Lounge chair

This is a great addition if you like to relax in your bedroom with a good book or movie. Get a comfortable chair in the corner or pick out a beanbag. Add a rug in front of the chair while at it.

4. Carpet

Unless you are the type to welcome the shock of cold tiles first thing after waking up, a nice soft carpet is a great addition to the bedroom. Aside from being a better option for slipping into sandals and hitting the cold floor, it can also offer more room to settle or even do some workouts.

5. Scented candles

They are less of a fire hazard than the normal candles on a candle stick. Scented candles save you from having to spray air freshener in your bedroom and you have your favourite scents clinging to you luring you to sweet sleep and relaxation.

6. Matching bedding set

Try to match your bedding to your bedroom aesthetic. Get your favourite colours, fabrics, and patterns.

7. Humidifier

Humidifier therapy adds moisture to the air to prevent dryness that can cause irritation in many parts of the body. They are particularly effective for treating dryness of the skin, nose, throat, and lips. They can also ease some symptoms caused by the flu or common cold.

However, you have to keep them clean to avoid causing respiratory problems.

8. Wall art or photographs

