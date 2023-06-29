The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

Pulse Mix

Feng Shui is a traditional Chinese practice where energy forces inform the arrangement of pieces in a room to create harmony with the natural world.

A person asleep in bed [Photo: Ground Picture]
A person asleep in bed [Photo: Ground Picture]

The ancient practice of Feng Shui is said to encourage harmony between our life and our environment. Feng Shui is translated to literally mean 'wind-water', the natural elements.

According to its philosophy, the way we present our home can reflect either a positive or a negative energy, and influence the way we rest.

So, which key Feng Shui methods can help improve our sleep? Here are eight tips from four Feng Shui experts in partnership with Mattress Online.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who struggle to sleep well may have created ‘imbalance’ in their bedroom through furniture choices, according to Feng Shui expert Suzanne Roynon.

It is important to keep furniture like bedside tables and lamps of matching sizes to foster balance and harmony.

Mismatched items can produce a sense of inequality and instability, which may seep out into daily life and family relationships.

Heat and snoring are regularly blamed for sleep deprivation, and these can be mitigated by increasing the flow of fresh air and vital oxygen through a room.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during warmer nights, having one window open may not be enough, and using a fan will only move hot air around! Instead, open doors and windows elsewhere in the house to encourage air to move freely says Roynon.

Inbaal Honigman also recommends “removing any obstruction” to create a good flow of energy.

For the best quality of sleep, the experts recommend placing your bed opposite to the door but moved off to one side or the other, creating a diagonal between door and bed.

By including a strong headboard against the wall, the arrangement will give you a sense of safety and prevent vulnerability. Never place the bed directly opposite the door as this can leave you feeling exhausted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feng Shui involves creating the smooth circulation of positive ‘Chi’ (life-enhancing energy).

According to Feng Shui principles, dust is one sign of energy stagnation, so it’s good to notice where dust settles as it’s an indicator of stuck energy affecting the occupants.

Roynon clarifies that clutter actively works against good health and wellbeing, and is a magnet for accumulating dust. So, clear out your floor-drobe, wipe down surfaces and clear out unwanted items to significantly improve sleep quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose soothing colours for your bedroom walls, such as earth tones, pastels or soft shades of blue and green.

These can create a calming effect around the space and encourage relaxation, according to Denise O’Dwyer. Avoid using bright and loud colours as they can be overstimulating and disrupt sleep.

Softer ambient lighting in your bedroom can also create a tranquil and cosy atmosphere.

Check for any spots of excessive shadow and light them up, as the principles of Feng Shui suggest shadows can slow down the flow of energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art, décor items, and mementos also subconsciously impact a room, and may trigger negative thoughts and nightmares.

Choose art and decorations that are calming and supportive, as the bedroom should be about rest, romance and relaxation, explains Suzanne Roynon.

Denise O’Dwyer also suggests that selecting art or images which evoke serenity, balance and harmony is key to creating a restful environment. She recommends avoiding using images of water and excessive/bold decorations as this can create imbalance.

Avoid sleeping under heavy beams or ceiling fixtures as heavy objects overhead can give the sense of increased pressure, making it more difficult to relax, says Denise O’Dwyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Feng Shui experts suggest removing any mirrors in your bedroom. But if this is not possible, opt for wardrobes with built-in mirrors inside instead.

According to Janine Lowe, if you can see yourself or the bed through the reflection, it can cause restlessness and disturbed sleep.

Recommended articles

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

7 signs you’re falling hard for your partner

7 signs you’re falling hard for your partner

Evening workout: Here are 5 benefits of this exercise

Evening workout: Here are 5 benefits of this exercise

How to deal with a chronic cheater

How to deal with a chronic cheater

Your cheating partner must answer 5 crucial questions before you forgive him

Your cheating partner must answer 5 crucial questions before you forgive him

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man with sweaty and smally armpit

5 best tips to prevent your armpit from sweating, odour

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Birth control pills

4 unhealthy things that happen when you take birth control pills too often

Achieving a radiant complexion can be as simple as incorporating a few creative techniques into your regular skincare routine. (Credit: Black Girl Health)

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful