8 bedroom tips for a good night's sleep, using the ancient practice of Feng Shui

According to its philosophy, the way we present our home can reflect either a positive or a negative energy, and influence the way we rest.

So, which key Feng Shui methods can help improve our sleep? Here are eight tips from four Feng Shui experts in partnership with Mattress Online.

1. Match the sizes of your furniture

People who struggle to sleep well may have created ‘imbalance’ in their bedroom through furniture choices, according to Feng Shui expert Suzanne Roynon.

It is important to keep furniture like bedside tables and lamps of matching sizes to foster balance and harmony.

Mismatched items can produce a sense of inequality and instability, which may seep out into daily life and family relationships.

2. Make space for oxygen to flow

Heat and snoring are regularly blamed for sleep deprivation, and these can be mitigated by increasing the flow of fresh air and vital oxygen through a room.

However, during warmer nights, having one window open may not be enough, and using a fan will only move hot air around! Instead, open doors and windows elsewhere in the house to encourage air to move freely says Roynon.

Inbaal Honigman also recommends “removing any obstruction” to create a good flow of energy.

3. Position your bed opposite to the door but at an angle

For the best quality of sleep, the experts recommend placing your bed opposite to the door but moved off to one side or the other, creating a diagonal between door and bed.

By including a strong headboard against the wall, the arrangement will give you a sense of safety and prevent vulnerability. Never place the bed directly opposite the door as this can leave you feeling exhausted.

4. Keep your space clean

Feng Shui involves creating the smooth circulation of positive ‘Chi’ (life-enhancing energy).

According to Feng Shui principles, dust is one sign of energy stagnation, so it’s good to notice where dust settles as it’s an indicator of stuck energy affecting the occupants.

Roynon clarifies that clutter actively works against good health and wellbeing, and is a magnet for accumulating dust. So, clear out your floor-drobe, wipe down surfaces and clear out unwanted items to significantly improve sleep quality.

5. Opt for soothing colours

Choose soothing colours for your bedroom walls, such as earth tones, pastels or soft shades of blue and green.

These can create a calming effect around the space and encourage relaxation, according to Denise O’Dwyer. Avoid using bright and loud colours as they can be overstimulating and disrupt sleep.

Softer ambient lighting in your bedroom can also create a tranquil and cosy atmosphere.

Check for any spots of excessive shadow and light them up, as the principles of Feng Shui suggest shadows can slow down the flow of energy.

6. Hang harmonious artworks

Art, décor items, and mementos also subconsciously impact a room, and may trigger negative thoughts and nightmares.

Choose art and decorations that are calming and supportive, as the bedroom should be about rest, romance and relaxation, explains Suzanne Roynon.

Denise O’Dwyer also suggests that selecting art or images which evoke serenity, balance and harmony is key to creating a restful environment. She recommends avoiding using images of water and excessive/bold decorations as this can create imbalance.

7. Don’t sleep under heavy fixtures

Avoid sleeping under heavy beams or ceiling fixtures as heavy objects overhead can give the sense of increased pressure, making it more difficult to relax, says Denise O’Dwyer.

8. Avoid mirrors in your bedroom

The Feng Shui experts suggest removing any mirrors in your bedroom. But if this is not possible, opt for wardrobes with built-in mirrors inside instead.