8 Easy ways to give yourself a spa treatment at home

This is something we can all use in this day and age. The best part is it is possible to have a spa day at home with a few products and kits. Your face, hair, feet, hands, and mind will thank you within a few hours or day, choice is yours.

You can create a day to apply all of the eight ideas or use one each day as part of your self-care routine.

Read on for eight simple ways to have a blissful pampering at home.

Full body scrub

Kick the spa day off with a full body scrub. It removes the build-up of dead cells, dust, and skin care products, which clog the skin. The action of rubbing itself boosts oxygen-rich blood circulation and drains your lymph nodes.

Scrub also prepares the skin to absorb other skin products better.

Apply to your palm and rub it on the skin with gentle circular motions. Pay extra attention to rough spots.

Complete the session with moisturizer or body lotion.

Eucalyptus aromatherapy

Put a fresh sprig of eucalyptus leaves in the shower or sprinkle eucalyptus essential oil on the wall away from the water spray. The fresh healing scent of eucalyptus will give your senses a boost, energise you and clear your mind.

Finish off the shower with cold water for 30 seconds to reboot your circulation and get a burst of happy hormones.

Apply body lotion to moisturise and soak in the luxurious scents and fresh air.

Give your face some steam

Your face endures assault from dust, makeup, and pollution each day. Treat it with a flood of steam to rinse off the build-up inside the pores.

Add boiling hot water to a bowl and add essential oils if you have some. Put a towel over your head and shoulders and lean over the bowl for a few minutes. The steam will softly penetrate the pores and decongest the skin leaving it plump and moisturised.

You can seal in the moisture using a moisturising cream or lotion.

Pamper tired and dry feet

Feet are often neglected leaving them prone to cracking, drying, and scaly.

To pamper your feet, add warm water to a basin or bowl. Add bath salts and let them soak as you catch up on Netflix.

When the water cools, move your feet into a dry warm soft cloth for some heating. Apply lotion or foot balm and put them back in the soft cloth to warm.

Hands of care

Our hands handle many things and tasks that involve giving and taking. Sadly, they rarely receive any care beyond washing and sanitising.

This makes them prone to dryness, cracking, rough.

Soak them in warm water mixed with bath salts. Use hand cream and spread it in circular motions into the palm, back of the hand, nails, and fingers.

Slip your hands in spa mittens or a dry warm soft cloth to heat them.

Healing aching and sore muscles and joints

Relief from stiff points or tension in overworked muscles is possible at home with eucalyptus oil. Eucalyptus oil has healing powers while leaving the body with a soothing balm tingling.

Apply it to sore parts in gentle circular motions until it is fully absorbed. Wrap the massaged parts with a dry warm soft cloth or heat wrap for 15 minutes.

The tension will seep out of your body leaving you re-energised.

Treat sore, puffy, dry, or sore eyes

Essential oils combined with a cold or hot compress can give you relief similar to that of chilled cucumber.

Essential oils have anti-inflammatory agents which act as headache relief for the eyes. Put a spa mask into the freezer and leave it to cool. Place it over tired or sore eyes for 10 minutes. This will soothe the eyes, reduce puffiness, shrink eye bags, and reduce dark circles under the eyes.

For dry or swollen eyes, put the mask in a microwave and apply it to your eyes for 10 minutes. The heat stimulates tear glands to function better.

Apply the oil to remove wrinkling and dryness.

You can create a makeshift eye mask at home.

Deep hair conditioning

Don't assault your hair with water to cleanse it. Instead, fill it with nourishing conditioning agents and let it soak.

Heat coconut or argan oil and add a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil. Apply the mixture to the scalp with a gentle massage until it blends with the hair up to the ends. Wrap a shower cap around your hair.

Eucalyptus is known for stimulating hair follicles and has deep conditioning benefits such as moisturising.

After 30 minutes, rinse off.