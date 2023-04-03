The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 ways to keep your feet from stinking, according to ChatGPT

Amos Robi

There are various reasons why feet can emit an unpleasant odour, such as wearing damp shoes or socks, and occasionally not wearing socks

Home remedies for smelly feet
Home remedies for smelly feet

Smelly feet, also known as bromodosis, is a common problem that can be embarrassing and uncomfortable.

It is caused by the accumulation of sweat and bacteria on the feet, which leads to an unpleasant odour. If you are dealing with smelly feet, don't worry, there are many ways to treat and prevent this problem. In this article, we will discuss how to deal with smelly feet.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to deal with smelly feet is to wash your feet regularly. Use warm water and soap to wash your feet thoroughly, paying special attention to the areas between your toes. Dry your feet completely with a towel after washing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

An antifungal foot powder can help to reduce sweating and kill bacteria that cause foot odour. Sprinkle the powder on your feet and in your shoes before wearing them.

Wearing breathable shoes can help to prevent sweat from accumulating on your feet. Look for shoes made of natural materials, such as leather or canvas, and avoid synthetic materials, which can trap moisture and bacteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Changing your socks frequently can help to keep your feet dry and prevent the growth of bacteria. Choose socks made of breathable materials, such as cotton or wool, and avoid wearing the same socks two days in a row.

Sock liners and Darn Tough socks got me through long days of trekking.
Sock liners and Darn Tough socks got me through long days of trekking. To ensure that I could get the most use out of my heavier Darn Tough hiking socks, I also bought these liner socks that I changed daily. This combo helped protect my feet in the cold and snow, and I liked that the Darn Tough socks added a little pop of color to my otherwise monochrome outfits.In addition to having good socks, I also used medical tape to help avoid blisters, and kept blister bandages in a variety of sizes on hand just in case. Thankfully, the medical tape prevented blisters so I didn't have to use any bandages. Business Insider USA

After washing your feet, make sure to dry them thoroughly with a clean towel. Moisture can cause bacteria to thrive, so drying your feet well is essential. If possible, avoid wearing socks or shoes until your feet are completely dry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoe inserts can help to absorb sweat and reduce odour. Look for inserts made of materials such as activated charcoal, which can absorb moisture and kill bacteria.

Tea contains tannins, which can help to kill bacteria and reduce foot odour. Soak your feet in a basin of warm tea for 20-30 minutes once a week.

Feet soaked in tea
Feet soaked in tea Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Practicing good hygiene can help to prevent smelly feet. Avoid wearing the same shoes every day, and give your shoes time to dry out between wearings. Trim your toenails regularly, and avoid wearing tight-fitting shoes or socks.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 ways to keep your feet from stinking, according to ChatGPT

8 ways to keep your feet from stinking, according to ChatGPT

How innovative Kenyans are building homes without excavating the soil

How innovative Kenyans are building homes without excavating the soil

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

6 reasons your nipples hurt

6 reasons your nipples hurt

For ladies: 4 reasons why women fall in love

For ladies: 4 reasons why women fall in love

Governor Sakaja, CS Namwamba make pledge for film-makers at Kalasha Film & TV market

Governor Sakaja, CS Namwamba make pledge for film-makers at Kalasha Film & TV market

For women: 3 common infections you could contract during menstruation, remedies

For women: 3 common infections you could contract during menstruation, remedies

The African all-female tribe where men are not allowed

The African all-female tribe where men are not allowed

5 Ways to keep warm this rainy season

5 Ways to keep warm this rainy season

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

___9070185___2018___11___5___7___hard_breast_lump

6 reasons your nipples hurt

Black lady experiencing menstrual cramps

For women: 3 common infections you could contract during menstruation, remedies

Home remedies for smelly feet

8 ways to keep your feet from stinking, according to ChatGPT