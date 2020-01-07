Lovers of music were treated to some of the best hits by their favorite artists at the Blankets and Wine event over the weekend. The event, attended by artists such as Kagwe Mungai, Nazizi, Karun, among others, wasn't just about music but also fashion.

Below are some of the best looks captured from the glamorous event:

1. Because hats never go out of fashion, she decided to couple it with a colourful off-shoulder top to achieve this classy and chic look.

Blankets and wine 2020(Shem Obara - Instagram)

2. For this guy, it was all about colour and he nailed it.

Blankets and wine event (Shem Obara)

3. She went for a simplistic but elegant look and we are loving it.

Photo: Shem Obara

4. The hat, glasses, sweater, beaded necklace, I mean, this gut got style and we cannot deny it.

Best looks at Blankets and wine (Shem Obara)

5. What do you think about this floral look?

Fashion at Blankets and Wines (Shem Obara)

6. Woow!

Photo: Shem Obara

7. What's fun all about if you can't laugh all you want without a care while posing for a photo? This guy chose his outfit well and it came out perfectly with the other accessories.

Fun and fashion (Shem Obara)

8. Nazizi and squad went all black and we can't help loving it.

Nazizi's squad (Shem Obara)

Which is your favorite look from all the above?