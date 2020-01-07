Lovers of music were treated to some of the best hits by their favorite artists at the Blankets and Wine event over the weekend. The event, attended by artists such as Kagwe Mungai, Nazizi, Karun, among others, wasn't just about music but also fashion.
Below are some of the best looks captured from the glamorous event:
1. Because hats never go out of fashion, she decided to couple it with a colourful off-shoulder top to achieve this classy and chic look.
2. For this guy, it was all about colour and he nailed it.
3. She went for a simplistic but elegant look and we are loving it.
4. The hat, glasses, sweater, beaded necklace, I mean, this gut got style and we cannot deny it.
5. What do you think about this floral look?
6. Woow!
7. What's fun all about if you can't laugh all you want without a care while posing for a photo? This guy chose his outfit well and it came out perfectly with the other accessories.
8. Nazizi and squad went all black and we can't help loving it.
Which is your favorite look from all the above?