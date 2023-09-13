The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The truth about butt enlargement creams

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

With the current obsession with women with large bums, women with smaller backsides are beginning to feel left out.

The truth about butt enhancement creams
The truth about butt enhancement creams

This has led to an increase in sales of butt enlargement creams which seem to offer women an alternative to butt enhancement surgery.

These creams and similar products are often marketed as a non-surgical solution to increase the size and shape of the buttocks.

However, their effectiveness is widely debated, and many medical professionals are not sure about their claims.

The key ingredients in these creams typically include various herbs, vitamins, and other compounds that are claimed to stimulate fat growth or muscle development in the buttocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some products may also claim to increase collagen production or improve skin elasticity in the area.

There is limited scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of these creams.

While some users may report temporary improvements in skin texture or firmness, the extent to which they can actually increase the size of the buttocks is questionable.

The skin may appear slightly plumper or smoother due to the moisturizing effects of these creams, but any increase in volume is likely to be minimal and temporary.

Dramatic butt enlargement usually happens with surgery or genetics, it is unlikely to have an astounding backside by relying on these creams.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are considering butt enlargement, it's important to consult with a qualified medical professional.

Surgical procedures like butt augmentation with implants or fat grafting (Brazilian Butt Lift) are generally more effective and have a proven track record.

However, they also come with their own risks and should be undertaken with careful consideration and under the guidance of a board-certified plastic surgeon.

Always be cautious when considering the use of cosmetic products that make bold claims without strong scientific evidence to back them up.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya to host regional tourism expos in November

Kenya to host regional tourism expos in November

6 income streams that make up Murugi Munyi's business empire

6 income streams that make up Murugi Munyi's business empire

If a woman loves you, you won't have to beg for these 5 things

If a woman loves you, you won't have to beg for these 5 things

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

The truth about butt enlargement creams

The truth about butt enlargement creams

How to dress like Stonebwoy in 5 easy steps

How to dress like Stonebwoy in 5 easy steps

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

These 3 reasons are why women put on weight after marriage

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

Here are 5 reasons age gaps matter when it comes to dating

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cyclist riding bicycle on a city street [Photo: Blue Bird]

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

Healthy and satisfying sex life can contribute positively to promoting emotional intimacy and self-esteem [istockphoto]

Healthy sex life improves self-esteem, combats insomnia – Neuropsychiatrist

It takes an average of 4 to 6 hours for your stomach to digest food and even a longer time for food to move through the intestines and exit the body.

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

How to reduce headaches [istockphoto]

5 possible reasons you keep having headaches