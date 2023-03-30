The sports category has moved to a new website.

For women: 3 common infections you could contract during menstruation, remedies

Berlinda Entsie

Menstrual cycle itself is an uncomfortable phase that occurs every month.

Black lady experiencing menstrual cramps
Black lady experiencing menstrual cramps

In addition to experiencing unpleasant symptoms like bloating, mood swings, and cramps, certain women may be prone to getting an infection during the period cycle.

Menstrual problems hurt the lower reproductive tract of the body so one should be mindful before the infection worsens.

If you are on your period, look out for these infections that could affect your health and lead to problems. Here are 3 common menstrual infections you should know about.

  • Yeast infections
Yeast infection also known as vaginal candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by the fungus candida. Yeast infection occurs when the level of yeast and bacteria naturally present in the vagina becomes unbalanced. This condition results in inflammation accompanied by intense itchiness and a thick, white discharge from the vagina and the vulva, the tissues at the vaginal opening.

  • Urinary tract infections

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is a common type of infection that affects the urinary system. UTI can occur or affect any part of your urinary system such as the urethra, ureters, bladder, and kidneys. A woman is more likely to contract Urinary tract infection because the urethra, a tube that carries urine out of the body in females, is shorter and closer to the anus.

  • Bacterial vaginosis

This is a condition caused by an overgrowth of harmful bacteria. Disruption of the balance of bacteria leads to bacterial vaginosis.

How to reduce the risk of infections

Maintaining good menstrual hygiene by keeping your vagina fresh and clean is important to ensure that your body does not come into contact with any infection. Menstruation itself is a difficult process to endure and being in contact with these infections makes it even more difficult and dangerous to achieve the overall well-being of a woman. These infections, if not treated or diagnosed, may adversely impact the body of the individual in the coming years.

Here are some few things to do:

  • Wearing breathable underwear is essential to prevent rashes, irritation, and most importantly infection. It is advised to wear cotton underwear as it keeps you dry by not holding onto moisture or heat.
  • The golden rule to avoid infection is to wipe front to back at all times.
  • Menstruators should change their pad every few hours whether it is a tampon, sanitary pad, or a cloth one. Using a pad for periods results in rashes, itchiness, irritation, and skin infections.
  • Drinking water helps dilute the urine. Hydrating leads to urinating which allows the bacteria to be flushed from the urinary tract before an infection can begin.

