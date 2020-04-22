No more going to the gym due to Coronavirus? No problem. You can still stay fit while still staying at home. You don’t even have to leave your house to go for the morning jog.

With all the anxiety, stressful moments, and a lot of time to try out new recipes, you might end up eating more than usual and get reluctant about working out. But if you try to make use of these tips, you can avoid gaining weight during quarantine:

1. Take care of your mental health

Stressed woman(ebony)

Times are tough and all the stress can take a toll on your mental health. So, the first thing you will want to do is to ensure that you take care of your mental health because if you are mentally disturbed, you might stress eat and forget about your physical health – which is equally important. You can read more on how to take care of your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic here.

2. You don’t have to participate in every challenge

I know this is a difficult one to resist when everyone is trying out an interesting recipe and showcasing their results on social media. But really, you don’t have to participate in every challenge because you can’t make food and not eat it. If you find that a certain challenge involves a recipe with too many calories, you can just forget about it and try out healthier recipes.

3. Get an accountability partner

Working out with your partner (shutterstock)

This can be your spouse or even a friend to make sure that you are following a healthy diet and exercising. Challenge each other and share the results of the progress often just to keep yourselves encouraged.

4. Improvise

The fact that you can no longer go to the gym shouldn’t be an excuse. Improvise with what you have in the house or follow a trainer on YouTube. You can even involve kids and your spouse to make it more interesting.

5. Set goals and have a plan

Weight Loss classic105.com

With set goals in the picture, you will be motivated toward achieving them. For instance, you could plan to get a flat tummy or get rid of your love handles by the time Coronavirus is over. Then have a plan on how you are going to achieve that snatched body and work on it.