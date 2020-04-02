We have all been affected in one way or another. In as much as we are trying to stay positive while adhering to directives given by the ministry of health, we can’t deny the state of confusion, stress and anxiety that we have been thrown into. Nothing seems certain anymore.

How then, can you stay sane, focused and positive when people are dying, coronavirus cases are increasing every day and like that’s not enough, businesses are closing down and people are losing jobs? We talked to a counselling psychologist, Grace Kariuki who gladly shared some self-care tips to help us survive through the pandemic.

Grace starts by noting that the fear of the unknown can have huge impacts on someone’s well-being.

“This fear can trigger symptoms of anxiety (restlessness, agitation, anger outbursts, sleeplessness, poor focus & concentration, overthinking, panic, tension, daydreaming, nightmares/disturbed sleep). It could also trigger depressive symptoms (sadness, loss of interest, low motivation, helplessness, hopelessness, isolation, loneliness, excessive guilt, poor performance, and suicidal thoughts).”

On how to manage, she advises on using these tips:

1. Accept the situation as it is

“Do not remain in denial. Acceptance helps to adjust to reality. Name each fear that you have. Try to think of many possible scenarios if the fear happened. Identify what you would do if the worst came to be. This will allow you to move from just worrying into problem-solving. Even if you don't think the options are viable, let your brain dream about it.” says Grace.

2. Identify what you can control and do it

Now that COVID-19 is already here with us, what can you do about it? Of course, some things are beyond our control. Instead of focusing on things you cannot change like how long the pandemic will last, focus on things such as taking good care of yourself and following the preventive measures.

3. Develop a daily routine

A routine will ensure you are occupied all day so that you don’t give ill thoughts and fears a chance. Grace recommends waking up at the same time every day, observing personal hygiene, eating healthy, exercising or engaging in another helpful activity.

4. Monitor how much you are ingesting bad news

This can be quite a task given that we all want to know what’s happening and COVID-19 is all people are talking about. However, this expert recommends reducing how much bad news you consume and using that time to expose yourself to positive messages that bring you joy and hope.

5. Take care of your mental health

“Write a daily journal where you identify your fears and think about possible solutions. Listen to affirmations. Replace fearful thoughts with thankful ones. Today, what can you thank God for? What things are going right? Learn effective meditation technics and practice that daily.”

6. Make a quarantine to-do list

What are some of the things you have wanted to do but you always procrastinate or lack time to do them? This is the time to them all. Make a list of all the things you want to accomplish during quarantine and commit to completing them.

