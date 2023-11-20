The sports category has moved to a new website.

Loneliness 'could soon become an epidemic' WHO declares

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially recognised 'loneliness' as a pressing global public health issue.

It has cautioned that it has the potential to escalate into a worldwide epidemic with serious ramifications such as dementia, heart disease, stroke, and premature mortality.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the public health agency disclosed the establishment of an international commission dedicated to addressing the "global public health concern" of loneliness and social isolation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) characterised loneliness as a significant global health hazard, with the U.S. surgeon general noting that its impact on mortality is comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Heading the newly formed Commission are Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, and Chido Mpemba, the African Union youth envoy, alongside 11 advocates and government ministers.

Among them are Ralph Regenvanu, the minister of climate change adaptation in Vanuatu, and Ayuko Kato, the minister responsible for addressing loneliness and isolation measures in Japan.

The Commission on Social Connection is scheduled to operate for three years, aiming to actively develop global policies that promote the integration of high-risk and isolated individuals into the communities where they reside.

“Anyone, anywhere, can be lonely or socially isolated,” WHO wrote on its website.

”Across all ages and regions, loneliness and social isolation have serious impacts on our physical and mental health, and the well-being of our communities and society,” it further emphasised.

This development follows the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought economic and social activities to a standstill, consequently elevating levels of loneliness.

Simultaneously, there is a growing recognition of the significance of this issue.

Loneliness, often underestimated, is not just an individual emotional state; it represents a noteworthy public health concern.

Consistent research has established a correlation between loneliness and various health issues, such as a heightened risk of heart disease, depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline.

The WHO's declaration underscores the imperative of tackling the social aspects of health, highlighting the essential requirement for collaborative endeavors to promote connections and support networks.

