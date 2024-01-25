Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

Here are some surprising activities that might impact men's ability to make a woman conceive:

Prolonged sitting

Sitting for long periods affects men’s fertility adversely. Jobs like taxi and truck driving involve prolonged sitting which can contribute to elevated scrotal temperatures and potential fertility problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working in a hot environment

"Scrotal heating" and "scrotal hyperthermia" describe the phenomenon where prolonged heat exposure elevates scrotal temperature, hindering sperm production.

Studies dating back to the 1990s have shown a link between occupational heat exposure and reduced fertility in men. Ceramic oven operators and bakers faced greater difficulties conceiving compared to colleagues who worked in cooler environments.

Interestingly, a 1984 study showed a significant increase in sperm concentration for men using ice packs on their scrotums overnight.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing tight underwear

A large-scale study at Massachusetts General Hospital analysed data from over 650 men seeking infertility treatment. Men who regularly wore boxers had slightly higher sperm counts and quality compared to those who wore tighter-fitting underwear like briefs or bikinis.

Drinking lots of alcohol