The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 Practices parents should avoid to prevent child obesity

Amos Robi

By avoiding these common pitfalls, parents can significantly influence their children's health outcomes

An AI image of an obese baby
An AI image of an obese baby

Childhood obesity is a growing concern worldwide, posing significant health risks for children, including the potential for chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions later in life.

As parents play a pivotal role in shaping their children's lifestyle and eating habits, it is crucial to be aware of practices that can inadvertently contribute to obesity.

Here are several key behaviors parents should avoid to help prevent obesity in their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most common pitfalls is overfeeding. Many parents encourage children to finish everything on their plate, regardless of their hunger cues.

This practice can lead to overeating and an inability to regulate food intake based on hunger and fullness.

An ai image of an obese child
An ai image of an obese child Pulse Live Kenya

Instead, parents should offer age-appropriate portions and teach children to listen to their bodies, eating when they are hungry and stopping when they are full.

ADVERTISEMENT

In today's fast-paced world, the convenience of processed and fast foods often wins over preparing fresh meals.

However, these foods are typically high in calories, sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium, contributing significantly to weight gain.

Parents should prioritise home-cooked meals made from whole foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Using food as a tool for reward or punishment can create an unhealthy relationship with food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewarding children with sweets or junk food can lead to emotional eating and a preference for unhealthy foods. Similarly, punishing or restricting food can make it more desirable, leading to overeating when it is available.

It’s better to reward children with non-food items or activities and to address behaviour without involving food.

Pizza
Pizza Pulse Live Kenya

A sedentary lifestyle is a significant factor in childhood obesity. Excessive screen time, whether through TV, computers, or mobile devices, reduces the time spent on physical activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents should encourage regular physical activities such as outdoor play, sports, or family walks. Limiting screen time and promoting active play is essential for maintaining a healthy weight.

Children often mimic their parents' behaviours. If parents lead a sedentary lifestyle, consume unhealthy foods, or skip meals, children are likely to adopt these habits.

Parents should strive to be good role models by engaging in regular physical activity and making healthy food choices. Demonstrating a balanced lifestyle will encourage children to follow suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can lead to overeating later in the day. Breakfast kick-starts metabolism and provides energy for the day ahead, making it a crucial meal.

Food
Food Pulse Live Kenya

Ensuring children have a nutritious breakfast and eat regular, balanced meals throughout the day helps maintain a steady metabolism and prevent unhealthy snacking.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-stress environment can lead to emotional eating and weight gain in children.

Parents should foster a supportive and stress-free environment, teaching children healthy ways to cope with stress, such as through physical activity, hobbies, or talking about their feelings.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 Practices parents should avoid to prevent child obesity

7 Practices parents should avoid to prevent child obesity

The inspiring story of Sabina Joy landlord Gerald Gikonyo & how he made his billions

The inspiring story of Sabina Joy landlord Gerald Gikonyo & how he made his billions

Governor Wavinya Ndeti celebrates daughter’s milestone & exemplary performance

Governor Wavinya Ndeti celebrates daughter’s milestone & exemplary performance

Alex Mwakideu’s public apology to wife, tips on marriage & where many men get it wrong

Alex Mwakideu’s public apology to wife, tips on marriage & where many men get it wrong

Ladies: These 7 types of shoes will tell you if he's the one

Ladies: These 7 types of shoes will tell you if he's the one

Men, this is why she never came back to your house after the first visit

Men, this is why she never came back to your house after the first visit

Celebrities & government employees who made remarkable career comebacks in 2024

Celebrities & government employees who made remarkable career comebacks in 2024

Understanding the process of grief & tips to cope with loss of a loved one

Understanding the process of grief & tips to cope with loss of a loved one

Daniel Koikai’s final moments before death struck on daughter Jahmbi Koikai’s burial day

Daniel Koikai’s final moments before death struck on daughter Jahmbi Koikai’s burial day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI image of an obese baby

7 Practices parents should avoid to prevent child obesity