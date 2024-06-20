The sports category has moved to a new website.

Recommended foods & drinks to have after tear gas exposure

Amos Robi

Dealing with the aftereffects of tear gas can be challenging, but consuming the right foods and drinks can help ease the discomfort and support your recovery

Police fire teargas to disperse crowd
Tear gas exposure can be an intense and distressing experience, causing irritation to the eyes, skin, and respiratory system.

While it is crucial to remove oneself from the affected area and seek fresh air immediately, consuming specific foods and drinks can help alleviate some of the discomforts and support recovery.

Here are some recommended options to consider:

The most important step is to stay hydrated. Tear gas can cause dehydration, so drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins from your system and soothes irritated tissues.

Teas like chamomile, ginger, and peppermint are soothing to the throat and can help reduce inflammation. Chamomile tea, in particular, has anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial.

A protestor walks away from teargas during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya
Consuming fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants can help your body combat the oxidative stress caused by tear gas.

Berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and bell peppers are excellent choices.

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be added to food or taken as a supplement. A warm glass of turmeric milk can be particularly soothing.

The probiotics in yoghurt can help restore balance to your digestive system, which may be upset by tear gas exposure.

Plain yoghurt is best, as it’s free from added sugars and preservatives.

Honey is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. A spoonful of honey can help soothe a sore throat and calm coughing.

Turmeric and honey(onhindi)
Garlic has natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Incorporating garlic into your meals can help support your immune system and reduce inflammation.

While some dairy products like yoghurt can be helpful, others can increase mucus production, which may worsen respiratory symptoms. It's best to avoid heavy, processed foods that can add to the body's inflammatory response.

Foods high in Vitamin C, such as oranges, strawberries, and kiwis, can boost your immune system and help your body recover from the exposure.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

