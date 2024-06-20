Recommended foods & drinks to have after tear gas exposure

While it is crucial to remove oneself from the affected area and seek fresh air immediately, consuming specific foods and drinks can help alleviate some of the discomforts and support recovery.

Here are some recommended options to consider:

Hydration is key

ADVERTISEMENT

The most important step is to stay hydrated. Tear gas can cause dehydration, so drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins from your system and soothes irritated tissues.

Herbal teas

Teas like chamomile, ginger, and peppermint are soothing to the throat and can help reduce inflammation. Chamomile tea, in particular, has anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial.

A protestor walks away from teargas during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Fruits and vegetables

ADVERTISEMENT

Consuming fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants can help your body combat the oxidative stress caused by tear gas.

Berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and bell peppers are excellent choices.

Turmeric

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be added to food or taken as a supplement. A warm glass of turmeric milk can be particularly soothing.

Yoghurt

ADVERTISEMENT

The probiotics in yoghurt can help restore balance to your digestive system, which may be upset by tear gas exposure.

Plain yoghurt is best, as it’s free from added sugars and preservatives.

Honey

Honey is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. A spoonful of honey can help soothe a sore throat and calm coughing.

Turmeric face mask Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Garlic

Garlic has natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Incorporating garlic into your meals can help support your immune system and reduce inflammation.

Additional tips

While some dairy products like yoghurt can be helpful, others can increase mucus production, which may worsen respiratory symptoms. It's best to avoid heavy, processed foods that can add to the body's inflammatory response.

Foods high in Vitamin C, such as oranges, strawberries, and kiwis, can boost your immune system and help your body recover from the exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT