5 things you should know before you get contact lenses

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Thinking of ditching your glasses for contact lenses? It's not just about the aesthetic change; contacts can offer a new level of convenience and freedom.

Lady fixing contact lens
Lady fixing contact lens

But before you make the switch, there are a few crucial points to consider. Here's what you need to know.

First things first, get a proper eye examination. Contact lenses aren't one-size-fits-all; they need to fit the shape and health of your eye.

An optometrist can help you find the right type, whether it's daily disposables or extended wear. Don't skip this step; your eyes will thank you.

Contacts come with their own set of rules. Cleaning and storing them properly is crucial to avoid infections.

Depending on the type of lenses you get, you might need special solutions or cases. Ignoring these guidelines can lead to eye irritations or worse, so be prepared to commit to a routine.

Your daily activities play a big part in choosing the right contact lenses. Are you into sports? Do you work long hours in front of a computer?

There are contacts designed for almost every lifestyle, including ones that let more oxygen through to your eyes or are meant for prolonged use. Share your routine with your optometrist to find the best fit.

While contacts can be a game-changer, they can also be a budget-changer. Depending on the type and brand you go for, the costs can add up, especially when you factor in cleaning solutions and regular replacements. Make sure you're ready for the financial commitment.

Even if you fall in love with your new contacts, it's essential to give your eyes a break. Wearing contacts for too long can lead to discomfort and other eye issues. Have your glasses handy for those times when your eyes need a rest.

Switching to contact lenses can be a liberating experience, offering you flexibility and a new perspective. However, it's not a decision to be taken lightly.

By considering these five points, you're on your way to making an informed choice that ensures your eyes stay happy and healthy. So, are you ready to see the world through a new lens?

