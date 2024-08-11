The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sarah Kabu's tips on how a married woman can know if hubby is cheating

Charles Ouma

“I have to alert the virtuous women, it is so painful to be loyal to a cheater," Sarah Kabu stated before sharing her tips on how a married woman can know if the husband is cheating.

Sarah Kabu
  • Sarah Kabu noted that she is looking out for virtuous women who end up with cheating husbands.
  • She noted that it is painful to be loyal to a cheating partner.
  • A section of netizens appreciated her advice while others sought to know if she was speaking from experience going by her recent cryptic messages.

Businesswoman Sarah Kabu has tipped married women signs to look out for in a cheating husband.

The Bonfire Adventures MD tipped women to be alert when husbands claim to be dashing for a meeting and will stay late.

According to the mother of two, this is a red flag that should not be ignored by any keen woman, opining that this only means that the husband’s concubine is in the next hotel where he is headed to spend time with her.

A video posted by the businesswoman shows her beaming with life in a yellow outfit serving her tips in what appears to be a mall.

“Goat wives, when they tell you that they running for a meeting and that they will be late, just know that the side chick is in the next hotel.” Sarah noted.

Sarah noted that she was looking out for goat wives and virtuous women who are committed to their husbands hence her decision to share the tips.

She added that it is painful to be loyal to a cheater.

“I have to alert the virtuous women, it is so painful to be loyal to a cheater," she added.

A section of netizens appreciated her advice while others sought to know if she was speaking from experience.

Sarah Kabu is married to Simon Kabu with the couple running a successful tours and travel company, Bonfire Adventures.

They have two children together, with Kabu having another daughter from a previous relationship.

Simon and Sarah Kabu
Simon and Sarah Kabu Pulse Live Kenya

She has been sharing tips on marriage as well as other aspects of life online and commands a sizeable following on social media.

Her recent posts touching on marriage have however gotten a section of netizens concerned if all is well in her marriage.

