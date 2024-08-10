Meet Jimi Wanjigi's wife Irene Nzisa: Controversies, businesses, family & support to husband

During tough times, including the two raids by police officers (in 2017 and most recently 2024), Irene has stood by her husband, lovingly holding him while he addresses the press.

After keeping their marriage aware from the glare of the public for years, Nzisa was thrust to the limelight when police raided the couple’s home in Muthaiga.

Her first media appearance on October 18, 2017 saw her steal the show and become an internet sensation, giving birth to what was referred to as the Jimi Wanjigi photo challenge.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home Pulse Live Kenya

As Wanjigi addressed the press in the wake of a police raid at his home, Nzisa lovingly held onto her husband with her non-verbal cues impressing netizens.

She cut the image of a loving wife, standing by her man and supporting him through the challenges that come his way.

Irene Nzisa and Jimi Wanjigi chemistry on display impresses netizens

Nzisa spoke volumes without without uttering a word during the press conference in which she had her arms wrapped around Wanjigi as if to hold onto him from being snatched by the police who had raided their home earlier.

She threw occasional glances, with the public being treated to a rare Public Display of Affection (PDA) that was not common in the political scene at the time.

The bond was on display once again when Wanjigi address the raid at his home.

Nzisa lovingly leaned on Wanjigi, holding him and throwing loving glances at her husband as he addressed the press.

Netizens were impressed by their chemistry and her loyalty to Wanjigi in times of crisis, just as she has done in the past.

Wanjigi's children educated at prestigious school in Switzerland

The couple has two children who have also managed to keep their lives away from the glare of the public until during the raid earlier this week when they appeared on TV.

The two, named Maina and Wambui shared their horror at the hands of the police during the raid that lasted several hours but which failed to see the police arrest the wealthy billionaire.

"They came around 7 pm, forced their way in and broke the door. Personally, I was beaten up by five officers. Once they entered, they assaulted my sister and mother. They asked them to lie down on the floor and kicked them in the heads. From there, we had no choice but to cooperate. They went on with a thorough search," Maina said.

The couple enrolled their children at Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland which is considered one of the most expensive learning institutions with royalties among its alumni.

Britain’s Telegraph described it as “known as the school of kings, counting among its alumni the Shah of Iran, Prince Rainier of Monaco and King Farouk of Egypt”.

Irene Nzisa Wanjigi's business dealings and controversy

While Wanjigi is a politician and an accomplished businessman with his net worth estimated to be in billions.

His wife has a successful career in her own right while also supporting the billionaire’s ambitions.

Nzisa is the brains behind an expensive art Gallery located at Kwacha House that is also owned by the billionaire’s family.

Nzisa has had her fair share of controversies, including being named in a fraud case in which she was sued.

Businessman Yogesh Patel dragged Nzisa to court accusing the billionaire couple of defrauding him of Sh56milllion.

