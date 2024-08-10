Carolina Carlz elated after giving birth to twins

The content creator took to social media to celebrate the birth of the twins who were born on August 07, 2024.

The couple named the twins who are both girls Zuri & Aurora.

“We are happy to announce that our twin girls , Zuri & Aurora made their entrance into the world happy & healthy at 37 weeks on 7/8/2024. Weighing at 2.6kgs and 2.2kgs.” The excited mother shared.

Carlz also shared that this was her third CS which went well, adding that her recovery journey is progressing well.

“I thank God that this 3rd C-section surgery went really well under the able team at Aga Khan hospital led by Dr.Oindi. Am healthy, taking each day at a time and being patient with the recovery process.” Carlz wrote.

Carolina Carlz & hubby welcome birth of twins Pulse Live Kenya

Challenges as a mother of four children

Hinting at the challenges of being the mother of four children, three of whom are under two years, the YouTuber noted that it is not a walk in the park even as she welcomed the twins to her family.

“Mama of 4! Weeeuh msicheze Na Mimi... Mkiona nikitembea Kwa Barabara nikijiongelesha, msiniulize maswali mingi, kudeal Na 3 under 2 years & mwingine mmoja haitakua rahisi..😂#itsneverthatserious 😂” Carlz wrote.

Carolina Carlz on motherhood and marriage

Last year, the couple welcomed yet another blessing to their home following the birth of their son.

”Excited to share with you that on 6/4/2023 we were blessed with a bouncing baby boy whom we named Atlas William Barrie. He was a big one! 3.7kgs by way of elective CS.” Carlz wrote.

Carolina Carlz & hubby welcome birth of twins Pulse Live Kenya

Carlz has been generous in sharing her experiences, including her journey of motherhood on social media and the challenges that come with it.

“I understand that not all of us can afford to work part-time. Just know that you are doing an amazing job and we are all heroes. But most importantly, leave everything to God.” Carlz stated while appreciating mothers who still manage to juggle work and parenting.

