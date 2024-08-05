Judy Nyawira shares regret over broken bond with close friend & how she’d fix it

Judy Nyawira, the wife of film director Abel Mutua, has shared one of her significant regrets

During a Q&A session with her fans, the mother of one revealed her disappointment about how she ended a close relationship and expressed a desire to do things differently if given the chance.

Judy Nyawira reflects on past regrets

Judy discussed the nature of her relationship with a person she chose not to name but hinted that her fans would recognise.

"I had a conversation with someone very close to me, someone who had been in my life for a long time. We had formed a strong friendship and relationship. But then it ended very badly, and it's someone you all know well. She was part of my life and our life; we even worked together. The breakup was not good," she said.

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on this, Judy admitted she would handle the situation differently if she could. "It's the one thing I feel, if given a chance, I would want to redo. I would want to amend things. It bothers me a lot, even now. I feel it should not have ended the way it did," Judy continued.

Judy Nyawira's personal birth control choices

Judy also opened up about her approach to birth control. When asked about her current method, she revealed that she currently does not use any traditional methods.

"I am not on any family planning method," she clarified, prompting curiosity from her audience.

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Explaining further, Judy said, "We were told our method can't be classified as a family planning method. We've become very good at, you know, withdrawing, like how you withdraw money from M-Pesa," she said with a laugh.

"I tried using an implant for three years, but it didn't work for me. I was bleeding for three-quarters of the month, which was not good," she shared about her experience with different birth control methods.

"At some point, I also tried the coil. I had a lot of discomfort, so we removed it. So, ladies and gentlemen, we are sticking with the withdrawal method... You go to M-Pesa and tell them you want to do what? To withdraw!" Judy humorously concluded.

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

