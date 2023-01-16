ADVERTISEMENT
Family shattered after father loses dream job abroad days before relocating from Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Opiyo and his family have had to start over since the kids already left their schools, the family sold their cars and household items and even moved out of their house.

An award-winning IT expert Tom Mboya Opiyo has shared his story of a job opportunity abroad that fell through in a viral social media post.
The job, which required him to relocate to Europe to work with Amazon, a global company, was set to be a dream opportunity for Opiyo and his family, who had been planning the move for six months.

However, the job offer was withdrawn at the last minute due to business changes as part of the organization's "annual operating review" which impacted his role and many others.

The company is shedding about 18,000 jobs globally.

An award-winning IT expert Tom Mboya Opiyo Pulse Live Kenya

Opiyo, who was set to travel this past weekend in order to start work on Monday, January 16 received the devastating news just four days prior.

He and his family were deeply affected by the news, but they expressed trust that "God has a plan for us." They will be going for counselling in hopes that it will help them through this difficult time.

Opiyo, being an experienced IT expert, also shared some lessons he learned from the experience.

This is also to help those who are taking global appointments to know about the risks so as to take certain mitigations like going ahead and family coming later. Basically, don’t put all your eggs in one basket - something we learnt a long time ago.

Don’t resign until you get the visa..the process has taken us over 5 months… family document verification, police clearance, new passports, EU work authorization approvals in Europe, notarization and attestation of documents,” he said.

He also highlighted that bureaucracy between countries can be a big problem and time-consuming.

People queing at Immigration Department Pulse Live Kenya

Opiyo and his family have had to start over since the kids left their schools, the family sold their cars and household items and even moved out of their house.

He hopes that by sharing his story, he can serve as an example to others and help them navigate the risks and challenges of international relocation.

