The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season

Lynet Okumu

From crop top to denim & flip-flops, here are 11 clothes that women should avoid during this rainy season

For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season
For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season

The rainy season is here and sometimes it can be challenging for women when it comes to choosing the right clothes.

Wearing the wrong clothes can make you uncomfortable and cause inconvenience. If you're not sure of what to wear this rainy season, then ChatGPT has quiet a selection for you.

Kenya Met warns of heavy rains
Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 Well-clarified tips for preventing Pneumonia during the rainy season, according to AI

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are ten clothes that women should avoid during the rainy season.

  • White clothes - Avoid wearing white clothes during the rainy season as they can get stained and become transparent when wet.
  • Denim - Denim can become heavy when it gets wet, making it uncomfortable to wear. Instead, opt for lighter fabrics like cotton.
  • Leather - Leather clothes are not suitable for the rainy season as they can get damaged by water and become hard to clean.
  • Suede - Similar to leather, suede clothes are also not suitable for the rainy season. They can get stained and become challenging to clean.
  • Silk - Silk is a delicate fabric that can easily get damaged by water. Avoid wearing silk clothes during the rainy season.
  • Tight-fitting clothes - Tight clothes can be uncomfortable during the rainy season, especially when they become wet.
  • High heels - Avoid wearing high heels during the rainy season as they can cause slips and falls on wet surfaces.
  • Flip-flops/Sandals - Flip-flops are not suitable for the rainy season as they can easily get wet and cause slips and falls.
  • Chunky jewelry - Chunky jewelry can get caught in clothes or umbrellas and cause inconvenience during the rainy season.
  • Crop tops - Crop tops are not suitable for the rainy season as they can expose your skin to the rain and make you feel cold and uncomfortable.
  • Skip the shorts - You may be cold and uncomfortable in wet shorts.

It is essential to choose the right clothes during the rainy season to ensure comfort and convenience.

Opt for clothes made from waterproof or water-resistant fabrics, such as raincoats, trench coats, and jackets.

For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season
For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season Weatherman: Heavy rainfall to persist in most parts of the country Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

You can also wear rubber boots or other water-resistant shoes. Don't forget to carry an umbrella or a rain hat to keep yourself dry!

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season

For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season

It’s becoming clearer than ever that Amazon is developing a third-party logistics service to edge out FedEx and UPS now that Stamps.com has dumped the USPS

It’s becoming clearer than ever that Amazon is developing a third-party logistics service to edge out FedEx and UPS now that Stamps.com has dumped the USPS

6 measures to prevent STDs

6 measures to prevent STDs

5 ways to avoid burnout while working from home

5 ways to avoid burnout while working from home

3 ways coconut oil makes your teeth whiter

3 ways coconut oil makes your teeth whiter

5 kitchen ingredients you can use to lighten dark lips

5 kitchen ingredients you can use to lighten dark lips

For men: 5 things to consider before proposing marriage to a woman

For men: 5 things to consider before proposing marriage to a woman

5 weird things men do when they are in love

5 weird things men do when they are in love

Breakdown of top malaria risk zones in Kenya by county

Breakdown of top malaria risk zones in Kenya by county

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Facts about C-section [istock]

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

Lang'ata MP Jalango poses with Kamene Goro and DJ Bonez during their wedding ceremony

Kamene Goro weds DJ Bonez in exclusive ceremony [Videos]

How to lighten dark lips

5 kitchen ingredients you can use to lighten dark lips

Light soup

4 best foods that help sick people recover faster