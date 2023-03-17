6 things I learned after taking my crush to MKO on our 1st date

I had managed to convince myself that this would set me apart from the competition, because who takes a girl to a golf tournament on a first date? I imagined it would be the perfect place to walk, eat and spectate all without having to talk over loud music.

From the moment we arrived, I was struck by the sheer beauty of the place. The greenery was lush, and the sky was a brilliant blue. The players were already in action, and I could feel the energy buzzing all around us.

Magical Kenya Open is more than a golf tournament

As we made our way through the course, we were greeted by friendly faces who made us feel right at home. We quickly discovered that the Magical Kenya Open is more than a golf tournament – it celebrates sport, culture, and community.

One of the things that struck us the most was fashion. The players and spectators alike were dressed to impress, with bold colours, unique patterns, and stylish accessories.

We quickly realized that golf fashion was not just about looking good but also about expressing yourself. We saw everything from traditional Kenyan fabrics to modern streetwear, and it was clear that everyone had put thought and effort into their outfits.

Africanacity - the Absa touch at #MKO2023

As the players teed off, I was struck by the beauty and complexity of golf. It wasn't just about hitting a ball into a hole, but also about strategy, skill, and patience.

Watching the players execute their shots with such precision and finesse was fascinating, and I began to appreciate the complexity of the game. The players demonstrated Africanacity; the ability to always find a way to get things done despite all obstacles.

But what really stood out to us was the sense of community. Despite the competitive nature of the tournament, there was a genuine camaraderie and sportsmanship among the players.

We saw them congratulate each other on good shots, console each other on bad ones, and engage in friendly banter. It was a reminder that sports can bring people together and create bonds that transcend boundaries.

Absa has partnered with MKO for 13 years

As the sun began to set on the tournament, we reflected on the six things we had learned from the experience. We discovered the beauty and tranquility of the game and the practical tips for enjoying golf as a recreational activity or social event.

We also gained an appreciation for the impact that golf has on the economy and the role it plays in promoting tourism and cultural exchange.

Magical Kenya Open, which has been sponsored by Absa for 13 years and running, has helped to showcase Kenya's natural beauty, cultural diversity, and business potential. It has also brought in visitors from around the world, boosting the local economy and creating jobs.

Looking back on the experience, I knew that I'd made the right choice in taking her there. It was a first for both of us and it gave us a perfect opportunity to get to know one another without having to talk over loud concert music and learn things together. The activities were also a good distraction when I ran out of funny things to say.

Whether you're an avid golfer or just curious about the game, Magical Kenya Opens is an event that will leave you feeling inspired, empowered, and ready to take on the world.

But, why do corporates care about sponsoring such events (and Absa sponsored the event to the tune of Sh70 million this year)? I learned that Absa's involvement in the Magical Kenya Open is more than just a financial sponsorship.

It is a demonstration of their commitment to supporting the growth and development of sports in Kenya and providing their customers with opportunities to connect and build relationships with others who share their passion for golf.