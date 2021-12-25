Kenyans who proved we are the most generous country [Pulse Picks 2021]

CAF regularly asks participants if they have helped a stranger, contributed money, or volunteered for a worthy cause.

True to their spirit of giving, Kenya reached deep into their pockets to come through for some who needed their help the most.

While some cases were genuine, others took advantage of Kenyans’ generosity to make a few coins.

Omosh.

Joseph Kinuthia, alias Omosh received a house and donations worth more than Sh1 million after he revealed that he had been struggling financially.

Many Kenyans were touched by how hard life had become for one of their favourite actors in the Tahidi High Show.

Omosh appeals for help again Pulse Live Kenya

He would later cause an uproar after he asked for more money during an interview with TV47. Many castigated him, claiming that he had become ungrateful.

Baby Ayah

Baby Ayah made headlines after news broke that the children needed one of the world’s most expensive drugs for treatment.

Well-wishers from both Kenya and abroad came together to raise Sh270 million needed to save her life.

“After 33 weeks of sleepless nights and tears, we are here!!! We want to thank God for bringing us this far, for blessing us immensely even when we fall short of His glory, for guiding us and getting us here. For health and wealth.

“To our family and friends… You were the very first to know, we requested for your support, and you went all out for us, you fought for Ayah like your own, even when the world didn't know about SMA or couldn't fathom a single treatment could cost millions of dollars!!” the family said.

Winnie Kamau

Winnie Kamau, a 23-year-old single Mum went viral for breastfeeding her child during a half time break.

Media Personality Carol Radull visited Wangui with donations from well-wishers.

Carol Radull comes to the help of mother whose photo went viral for breastfeeding during Half-Time Pulse Live Kenya

“First of all Thank you to everyone who has offered to assist footballer Winnie Kamau in one way or another. We recognise that Winnie is not the only young single mother who has to find a way to follow her passion and honour her maternal duties and I applaud all mothers who do this in many fields (though taking up your HT break to breast feed is pretty amazing).

More does need to be done to not only provide facilities in stadiums and offices for mothers to breastfeed and change their babies but I trust our Women's reps when they say they will push that agenda” reads Carol Radull’s post.

Riding siblings

In 2021, Kenyans rewarded two children whose video of them riding to school together went viral on social media.

In the video, James Kamande was seen carrying his sister on a bicycle one early morning as they went to school in Gilgil, Nakuru.