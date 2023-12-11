The sports category has moved to a new website.

Otile Brown & Rayvanny steal the show with stellar performances at Ziijam Concert

Lynet Okumu

Rayvanny and Otile Brown, sharing a stage for the first time, took center stage and captivated the audience at the Ziijam Concert in Mombasa with electrifying performances

The coastal city of Mombasa witnessed an unforgettable musical fiesta as the ZiiJam Concert, took the town by storm.

From spectacular performances to an electrifying atmosphere, the event left Kenyan music enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

Held at the Mombasa Sports Club on December 9, the ZiiJam Concert showcased a stellar lineup of artists, creating an unforgettable night.

The crowd's enthusiasm was infectious, reaching its peak when Yammi hit the stage. Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of dedicated fans who danced through the downpour.

Rayvanny and Otile Brown, sharing a stage for the first time, stole the spotlight, delivering performances pulsating with energy.

Their magnetic stage presence and musical prowess resonated with the audience, turning their sets into euphoric moments etched in the memories of all fortunate attendees.

Even though they had never collaborated before, these two music powerhouses sharing the same stage in Mombasa had fans buzzing with excitement.

One key factor that elevated the ZiiJam Concert was the meticulous attention to production details. The theatrics, sound quality, lighting, and stage settings were mesmerising.

Considering the rainy season, there was nothing left to chance at the venue, thus providing adequate cover from rain and ensuring the show went on seamlessly.

Mombasa's local talents, including Dazlah, Masauti, Ssaru, and the dynamic dance group, The Rags, captivated the audience with stellar performances.

The hometown pride was evident as these artists tore up the stage, showing everyone that Kenyan music is more than just Nairobi

As the night unfolded, it became evident that ZiiJam is not just a one-time musical spectacle but a promise to be a permanent feature in East Africa.

The beats, the rain-soaked dance moves, and the unity of music lovers – ZiiJam didn’t just happen; it created a musical storm that will resonate for a long time.

Organised by Ziki Media, Ziijam is not just a concert; it's an experience, a celebration of music that echoes the vibrant spirit of East Africa.

