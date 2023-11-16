The sports category has moved to a new website.

Anticipation grows for Otile Brown & Rayvanny's upcoming show in Mombasa

Lynet Okumu

Mombasa concert fever: Otile Brown & Rayvanny ready to ignite the stage!

Otile Brown & Rayvanny
Otile Brown & Rayvanny

Tanzanian sensation Rayvanny and Kenyan heartthrob Otile Brown are gearing up to ignite the stage at the much-anticipated ZiiJam concert on December 9 at Mombasa Sports Club.

Despite not having collaborated before, the prospect of these two music powerhouses sharing the same platform has fans buzzing with excitement.

Rayvanny, also known as Raymond Shaban, has carved a niche for himself with his chart-topping Bongo and Amapiano tracks, including hits like 'Nitongoze.'

Bongo Flava star Rayvanny
Bongo Flava star Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

He has previously collaborated with heavyweight Kenyan artists such as Bahati and Willy Paul, establishing his popularity in East Africa.

On the other hand, Otile Brown, renowned for his soulful love ballads, has captivated audiences across the continent.

His magnetic presence and emotive lyrics have made him a favorite among both men and women. The synergy of these two artists promises a musical spectacle that fans might not soon forget.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya
Organized by Ziiki Media, the ZiiJam concert is poised to be an electrifying event. The concert will provide an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring performances that will leave an indelible mark on the East African music scene.

It aims to bring together artists to showcase their talent, connect with fans, and contribute to the overall growth of the music landscape.

ZiiJam is an experience that celebrates the richness and diversity of East African music.

Sylvia Ssaru
Sylvia Ssaru Sylvia Ssaru Pulse Live Kenya
Alongside Rayvanny and Otile Brown, ZiiJam will showcase Kenya's own Ssaru and emerging artist Lexil.

Attendees can anticipate a dynamic blend of musical genres, highlighting the region's vibrant and evolving music scene.

Lynet Okumu

