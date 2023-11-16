Anticipation grows for Otile Brown & Rayvanny's upcoming show in Mombasa

Despite not having collaborated before, the prospect of these two music powerhouses sharing the same platform has fans buzzing with excitement.

A fusion of musical brilliance

Rayvanny, also known as Raymond Shaban, has carved a niche for himself with his chart-topping Bongo and Amapiano tracks, including hits like 'Nitongoze.'

He has previously collaborated with heavyweight Kenyan artists such as Bahati and Willy Paul, establishing his popularity in East Africa.

On the other hand, Otile Brown, renowned for his soulful love ballads, has captivated audiences across the continent.

His magnetic presence and emotive lyrics have made him a favorite among both men and women. The synergy of these two artists promises a musical spectacle that fans might not soon forget.

ZiiJam concert: A night you can't miss

Organized by Ziiki Media, the ZiiJam concert is poised to be an electrifying event. The concert will provide an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring performances that will leave an indelible mark on the East African music scene.

It aims to bring together artists to showcase their talent, connect with fans, and contribute to the overall growth of the music landscape.

ZiiJam is an experience that celebrates the richness and diversity of East African music.

Ziijam concert features local talents

Alongside Rayvanny and Otile Brown, ZiiJam will showcase Kenya's own Ssaru and emerging artist Lexil.