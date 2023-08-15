The sports category has moved to a new website.

These underwear colours are undetectable beneath white clothes

Samiah Ogunlowo

Nude shades, light grey, pale pink, pastel blue, and creamy ivory are your secret weapons for maintaining an impeccable silhouette while wearing white.

Selecting underwears for white fits can be challenging [ShoeTease]
Whether it's a bra strap peeking out or panty lines drawing attention, these fashion mishaps can dampen your confidence.

But fear not! There's a solution – the right choice of solid colours underneath your white clothes.

Here are five solid colours that will keep you looking effortlessly chic and confident in your white outfits;

When it comes to achieving that nearly invisible look, nude shades are your best friend. Choose a hue that matches your skin tone closely. This creates an illusion of bare skin, effectively blending in under your white clothes. Nude bras, panties, and shapewear are the ultimate go-to for any white outfit.

Choose nude shades that match your skin tone [The Independent]
Light grey is a subtle yet effective option to pair with white clothing. The soft contrast complements white beautifully without drawing attention. This color choice is particularly advantageous for more fitted garments, ensuring a seamless silhouette without distracting lines.

Light grey underwear [Zalandono]
Pale pink is another winning choice for staying discreet under white attire. Its gentle and muted tone prevents stark contrasts, allowing your outfit to take center stage. Opt for a pale pink bra or seamless underwear for a polished look.

Pale pink underwear [Zappos]
Pastel blue offers a refreshing alternative that complements white elegantly. The gentle coolness of the colour seamlessly melds with white fabrics, rendering any lines or straps nearly invisible. It's an excellent option for both casual and formal white outfits.

Pastel blue underwear [Zalando]
If you're seeking a touch of sophistication, creamy ivory is an ideal choice. Its slightly warmer tone harmonises with white garments, enhancing the overall look. Look for seamless options in this shade for a graceful and unobtrusive appearance.

Creamy ivory underwear [Caroline Randell]
Navigating the challenges of wearing white clothes need not be daunting. By selecting the right solid colors for your undergarments, you can effortlessly achieve a flawless and confident look.

So go ahead and embrace your white wardrobe with poise and style, knowing that you've got the perfect foundation beneath it all.

