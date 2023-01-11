Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie is part of Dior's latest handbag ad

Brigitte Lacombe, a French photographer, designed the campaign in black and white with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie photographed wearing a white T-shirt with the slogan "We Should All Be Feminists" and black pants suit. This is the name of an essay by Chimamanda in 2014.

The Lady Dior, designed by Gianfranco Ferré, was given to the Princess of Wales, Lady Diana in 1995 by Bernadette Chirac, a former First Lady of France. Lady Diana grew to be a devoted fan of the handbag design, which is still made in Florence at the Dior ateliers.

Other successful ladies from different walks of life and ages were also included in the promotional campaign for the new Lady Dior 95.22 model.