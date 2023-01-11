ADVERTISEMENT
Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie is part of Dior's latest handbag ad

Temi Iwalaiye

Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, a Nigerian feminist writer is part of the Dior latest campaign.

Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie is part of a promotional ad for new version of the iconic Lady Dior bag is the focus of the French fashion house according to WWD.

Brigitte Lacombe, a French photographer, designed the campaign in black and white with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie photographed wearing a white T-shirt with the slogan "We Should All Be Feminists" and black pants suit. This is the name of an essay by Chimamanda in 2014.

The Lady Dior, designed by Gianfranco Ferré, was given to the Princess of Wales, Lady Diana in 1995 by Bernadette Chirac, a former First Lady of France. Lady Diana grew to be a devoted fan of the handbag design, which is still made in Florence at the Dior ateliers.

Other successful ladies from different walks of life and ages were also included in the promotional campaign for the new Lady Dior 95.22 model.

The Lady Dior 95.22 bag, which was unveiled last year, is a modern interpretation of the vintage 1995 bag. It comes in two colours—black and coffee with milk—and three sizes—small, medium, and extra large.

