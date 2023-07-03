The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fashion

Fantana's birthday photos prove she's the ultimate fashion girl this season

Berlinda Entsie

Fantana got her birthday slay unlocked and we love it.

Fantana
Fantana

Ghanaian musician, Fantana turned 26 on July 3, 2023.

After coming into the limelight, Fantana has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

Knowing who Fantana is, a birthday photoshoot was a non-negotiable part of the whole birthday celebration.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Fantana is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

She has been captured proudly flaunting her scintillating curves in hot bodycon fits.

For her birthday shoot, Fantana wore a long beaded strapless white dress with a high slit.

Contoured to perfection, she accentuated her naturally striking features with her makeup and striking pink long hair.

She captioned her post, "Big Fant Is 26. Happy birthday to me."

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Fantana for birthday inspiration.

Fantana
Fantana Pulse Ghana
Fantana
Fantana Pulse Ghana
Fantana
Fantana Pulse Ghana

