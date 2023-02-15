Pharrell Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

It marks only the second time a Black American designer has held a head position at the French luxury house. Abloh made history as the first when he was appointed in March 2018.

A longtime supporter and friend of Abloh, Williams’ appointment puts an end to months of speculation about who next would take on the highly coveted role.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris,” the brand wrote on Instagram and in a press release, confirming the news.

Continued the statement, “Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.”

Virgil Abloh, the former creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear died in November 2021 after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. He was 41 years old.

Williams, who is no stranger to the fashion industry launched his own streetwear line, Billionaire Boys Club, in 2003 and has collaborated with an array of brands including Adidas, Chanel and Tiffany & Co.