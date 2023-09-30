Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Sarah Jakes Roberts is already known as a fashionable and stylish woman, and she didn’t disappoint during her visit to Nigeria.

Styled by J. Bolin, she wore a cream-coloured suit with pearls on it made by stylist and designer Medlin Boss. Still keeping up with the styling direction of wearing Nigerian brands, her earrings and clutch were from Andrea Iyamah.

She looked quite professional and yet feminine. The box-shaped clutch was quite interesting, and the poppy bow on her suit added a little pizzazz to the look.