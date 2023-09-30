The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

Sarah Jakes Roberts was stylish and classy during her visit.

Sarah Jakes Roberts in Medlin Boss Couture [Instagram]
Sarah Jakes Roberts in Medlin Boss Couture [Instagram]

Sarah Jakes Roberts is already known as a fashionable and stylish woman, and she didn’t disappoint during her visit to Nigeria.

Styled by J. Bolin, she wore a cream-coloured suit with pearls on it made by stylist and designer Medlin Boss. Still keeping up with the styling direction of wearing Nigerian brands, her earrings and clutch were from Andrea Iyamah.

She looked quite professional and yet feminine. The box-shaped clutch was quite interesting, and the poppy bow on her suit added a little pizzazz to the look.

A very huge win for Medlin Boss and Andrea Iyamah, renowned designers who have proved once again to be masters at their craft.

Temi Iwalaiye

