What Kenyans are saying about Ruto's new-found liking for Kaunda suits [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Named after former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda, Kaunda suits present a pan-African image

A collage of President William Ruto and former Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda

President William Ruto has recently shown a newfound fondness for Kaunda suits, a stylish attire popular among African leaders and politicians.

These elegant suits, named after former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda, have attracted attention and sparked renewed interest in this unique fashion statement.

President Ruto, known for his official and smart casual wardrobe consisting of suits, blazers, shirts, and trousers, has surprised many with this departure from his usual style.

The Kaunda suits feature a single-breasted design, three buttons, narrow lapels, short sleeves, and patch pockets on the front of a safari jacket, paired with matching pants.

This shift in President Ruto's fashion choices is seen as a strategic move to revamp his wardrobe.

His official suits are often associated with power and authority, create a more formal and professional appearance for the president.

On the other hand, Kaunda suits present a pan-African image

The attention to his sartorial transformation has not gone unnoticed by Kenyans on social media.

President Ruto's embrace of the Kaunda suits has caught people's eyes and generated curiosity.

Many said that this change in attire has brought about a fresh perspective to his public image.

Reactions

Gitau Kangethe: Good job Mr President, those who supported you from the bottom of our hearts are praying for the success of this government. Alafu hiyo Kaunda suit si imeweza.

Matoke Dan's: Hiyo kaunda suit imekutoa fitii Your Excellency.

Lenchasi Tono: Kaunda suit iko poa .

Munyex Kamos: He's wearing a Kaunda suit ,he's starting to feel like an African statesman.

Jeffrey Cherogony: Usiwahi rudia hiyo kaunda suit.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

