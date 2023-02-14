ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better? Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in ballooned trousers

Temi Iwalaiye

This week of who wore it better, we have two celebrities from different parts of the world.

Sam Smith and Swanky Jerry in bogus trousers [Instagram]

When we saw musician, Sam Smith’s outfit at the Brit Awards, we were reminded that we had seen the style before. Nigerian Stylist, Swanky Jerry, had worn a similar outfit.

Sam Smith wore what looked like an inflatable balloon made by Maison Valentino to the 2023 Brit Awards. These inflatable trousers are part of Valentino’s new collection.

Sam Smith was the butt of many jokes, his movement was robotic, we had so many thoughts about how would he sit down, pee, fart and so on. Immediately after pictures and videos of Sam Smith were released, he began to trend online.

Fashion has moved from functionality, comfortable and aesthetic beauty to bold declarations of individuality and ultimately outfits that cause shock and stir conversation.

Swanky also wore bulbous pants from Love from Jules at the wedding of US reality TV star, Porsha William. He paired it with shoes with glass heels from Rick Owens, a cap, a chunky diamond necklace and a pink purse.

At first, we didn’t like the look, it was too much, but now we have had a change of heart. When you compare it with Sam’s, you can see the style and fashion in his outfit selection and presentation. So, we chose Swanky.

Who do you think wore it better?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

