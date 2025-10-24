How Steve Ogolla’s family estate reflects African expectations of success

Lawyer Steve Ogolla has lived true to the African spirit the belief that success is not complete until it uplifts others. Speaking to Naila Kenga on the Art of Living show, Ogolla offered a rare and emotional glimpse into his rural family estate in Siaya County, where he has built identical houses for every member of his family.



His reason? To restore dignity and preserve unity in the family.

While many who get financial breakthroughs in African households are expected to secure the rest through financial or material support, Ogolla went beyond the traditional sense of provision. He built nine identical houses for his parents, three brothers, his nephews, and guest houses not to show wealth, but to make sure no one felt left behind.

The construction here was just the need to restore dignity in the family and to project the unity we share.

Steve Ogolla's family estate Photo/Art of Living Show

Steve Ogolla for the first time reflects on his split from Cebbie Koks Ogolla acknowledged the renewed interest and gossip surrounding his personal life but said he would not be drawn into speculation

ADVERTISEMENT

A home that speaks of equality, not status

Ogolla explained that his inspiration came from how his older siblings supported him while growing up.



As the second last born, they protected him from responsibilities that would have distracted him from his studies.

My elder siblings went all out for me they are the reason I am where I am today. So when God raised me to this level, I asked myself, does it make sense to have a majestic house in the village when my brothers live in semi-permanent structures?

Instead of building a grand home to showcase his success, Ogolla chose modesty. Every house in the compound mirrors the other same design, same layout.

If you walk into this compound, all the houses are identical including the first grandson’s house. Guests who come in cannot tell where the lawyer’s house is or where the other brothers live. My mum is very proud and happy because she doesn’t have to answer questions about why one house is different from the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Steve Ogolla

4 essential factors that increase or lower construction costs Building a house is a significant investment, and considering these factors can lead to a smoother and more efficient construction process

A family where wealth means sharing

In a culture where material success often breeds separation within families , Ogolla’s approach is refreshingly different. He said his family has deliberately chosen to de-emphasise wealth.

The value of money is in sharing it with the family. You can have big cars and large houses, but if your family is not equally taken care of, you’ll always feel something missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project began with his mother’s house, constructed in 2017. Using her design as the blueprint, Ogolla and his brothers built the other homes gradually.

The compound now includes four houses for the brothers, two guest houses, a modern kitchen, and a house for his nephew the family’s first grandson. This also accommodates other grandchildren whenever they visit.

Though he did not keep strict financial records, Ogolla estimated the total investment at more than Sh30 million , including electricity installation, solar systems, furnishing, landscaping, and a perimeter wall that alone cost about Sh6 to Sh8 million.

This has been home built by milestones brick by brick,” he said. “It’s about bringing dignity back to the family.

Lawyer Steve Ogolla

ADVERTISEMENT

6 architects behind Kenya’s iconic structures Structures like the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani are not just landmarks, they are symbols of Kenya’s journey, its ambitions, and its creativity.

The beauty in simplicity

Ogolla’s homestead, though in rural Siaya, could easily pass for a suburban property in Nairobi. However, he insists the beauty lies not in grandeur but in simplicity.

The beauty of this home is hidden in its simplicity. It’s not in majestic houses, but in how the compound is arranged the trees, the lighting, the coziness. That’s what makes it home.

All the construction work was done by local talent, architects, contractors, plumbers, and landscapers from the area.



For Ogolla, employing locals was part of honouring his community’s skill and ensuring the project benefited more than just his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cultural blueprint

Beyond architecture, the layout of the homestead also follows Luo cultural traditions. The parents’ house faces the main gate, marking it as the head of the compound, while the sons’ houses flank it on either side.

The grandson’s house faces the parents’ house because in Luo culture, if a grandson builds in the grandparents’ compound, his entrance must face theirs.

Even his mother’s decision to maintain an external bathroom reflects cultural authenticity.

One of the houses at Steve Ogolla's family estate - Photo/Art of Living Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Societal pressure Bolo Bespoke defied & how he’s choosing his own path Bolo clarified that his life story is not one of privilege or hidden wealth but of resilience and survival.

She said she’s grown up using external bathrooms it’s too late to change.