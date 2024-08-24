Why you should always wash new clothes before wearing them

However, experts advise that it is essential to wash new garments before wearing them. Here are the key reasons why you should make this a habit.

Removing chemicals and dyes

New clothes often come coated with various chemicals used during manufacturing to make fabrics look fresh and wrinkle-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

These chemicals, including formaldehyde, azo-aniline dyes, and other finishing agents, are used to prevent mould, mildew, and wrinkling during transportation and storage.

While these chemicals may make clothes appear crisp and new, they can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions.

Washing new clothes before wearing them can help remove or significantly reduce these chemicals, making the fabric safer for your skin.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eliminating dirt and germs

ADVERTISEMENT

New clothes might look clean, but they often pass through many hands before reaching your wardrobe.

From the factory to the warehouse, to the store shelf, garments are handled by numerous people.

This exposure increases the likelihood of them picking up dirt, bacteria, and other germs along the way.

Moreover, clothes in stores are often tried on by other customers. Each time someone tries on a garment, they may leave behind traces of sweat, skin cells, or even viruses and bacteria.

Washing new clothes ensures that you remove any potential contaminants before they come into contact with your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Reducing the risk of allergies

If you have sensitive skin, you may be more susceptible to the chemicals and residues left on new clothing.

Wearing unwashed clothes can trigger allergic reactions, such as rashes, itching, or redness. Washing new garments helps eliminate these irritants, making them gentler on your skin.

Additionally, some fabrics are treated with dyes and finishing agents that can cause contact dermatitis in individuals with certain allergies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washing the clothes before wearing them can help wash away these allergens, reducing the risk of an allergic reaction.

Improving comfort and fit

New clothes, especially those made from natural fibres like cotton or linen, can feel stiff or rough straight off the rack.

Washing them before wearing can help soften the fabric, making the clothes more comfortable to wear.

Furthermore, washing can help reveal the true fit of the garment. Some fabrics shrink slightly after the first wash, so laundering new clothes can prevent any surprises when it comes to sizing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Preserving colour and longevity

Washing new clothes before wearing them can help set the dye in the fabric, preventing colours from bleeding or fading prematurely.

This is particularly important for brightly coloured or dark garments, which are more prone to colour transfer.