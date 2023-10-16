The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

Amos Robi

The right paint colour can significantly enhance the aesthetic appeal of your house, creating a harmonious and inviting atmosphere

Young woman holding paint and brush
Young woman holding paint and brush

Choosing the perfect paint colour for your home can be a daunting task, considering the wide array of options available in the market.

To ensure you make the best choice, here are ten crucial factors to consider before selecting a paint colour for your home.

Take note of the natural lighting in the room. Natural light can greatly affect how a paint colour appears.

Rooms with ample natural light can handle darker colours, while those with minimal natural light might benefit from lighter shades to create an illusion of brightness.

Consider the size of the room before finalizing a colour. Darker colours tend to make a room feel smaller, while lighter colours can create an illusion of space.

Evaluate the current decor and furnishings in the room. Choose a paint colour that complements the existing elements, such as furniture, curtains, and accessories.

Harmonizing the paint colour with the room's decor can create a cohesive and well-coordinated look.

A woman looking for colours to paint her house
A woman looking for colours to paint her house Pulse Live Kenya

Reflect on the mood and ambience you want to create in the room. Cool colours like blue and green can promote a calming atmosphere, while warm colours like red and yellow can create a more energetic and vibrant feel.

Consider the architectural style of your home. Different architectural styles can be accentuated with specific paint colours.

Traditional homes might benefit from classic and neutral colours, while modern homes can experiment with bold and contemporary hues.

Pay attention to the undertones of the paint colour. Different colours have various underlying tones, such as warm, cool, or neutral.

Understanding the undertones can help you choose complementary colours for the overall palette of your home.

Woman holding a painting roller
Woman holding a painting roller Pulse Live Kenya

If you are choosing an exterior paint colour, consider the surroundings and the neighbourhood.

Ensure that the chosen colour complements the overall look of the neighbourhood while still reflecting your personal style.

Assess the durability and maintenance requirements of the paint. Some finishes and colours might require more upkeep than others.

Consider the practical aspects of maintaining the chosen colour to ensure it remains fresh and vibrant for years to come.

Always test paint colours before making a final decision. Purchase small sample sizes and apply them to different areas of the room to observe how the colour looks under different lighting conditions.

This will help you visualize the end result more accurately.

Woman thinking about the right colour to paint her house
Woman thinking about the right colour to paint her house Pulse Live Kenya

Lastly, consider your long-term vision for the space. Opt for timeless colours that will remain appealing and relevant for years to come.

Avoid trendy colours that might go out of style quickly, leading to the need for frequent repainting.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

