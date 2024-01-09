The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 of the world’s oldest structures, and how they originally looked

Anna Ajayi

These structures, weathered by centuries, hold stories of civilisations long past.

The pantheon is one of the oldest buildings that's still in use today [imhussain]
The pantheon is one of the oldest buildings that's still in use today [imhussain]

In this exploration, we'll unravel the history behind five of the world's oldest structures that have withstood the test of time. Also, we'll back it up with pictures, showing how these monuments looked in the past and their present state.

These five structures, scattered across continents and millennia, are more than just stones and mudbricks. They are links to our distant past, carrying stories untold. As we stand in their shadows, we're reminded that we are not the first architects of our world, and our own stories will, one day, become history to future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT
How the Pyramids of Giza supposedly looked back then [X.com]
How the Pyramids of Giza supposedly looked back then [X.com] Pulse Nigeria

Standing proudly on the Giza Plateau in Egypt, the Great Pyramid of Giza is a true marvel. Built during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu, it was originally 146.6 meters tall, making it the tallest man-made structure for over 3,800 years.

The Pyramids of Giza today [LiveScience]
The Pyramids of Giza today [LiveScience] Pulse Nigeria

Imagine the vast workforce, the ingenious tools, the sheer logistical feat of crafting these massive tombs. Even after 4,500 years, the pyramids still stand.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Summerian Ziggurat today [Wikipedia]
The Summerian Ziggurat today [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Located in present-day Iraq, the Ziggurat of Ur was a massive stepped pyramid constructed by the Sumerians. It was dedicated to the moon god Nanna; its terraced structure served both as a religious centre and a symbol of the city's prosperity.

The Sumerian Ziggurat of Ur back then [Pinterest]
The Sumerian Ziggurat of Ur back then [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The architectural sophistication shows us the advanced engineering abilities of the Sumerian civilisation.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Pyramids of Teotihuacan are still standing today [LiveSceince]
The Pyramids of Teotihuacan are still standing today [LiveSceince] Pulse Nigeria

In the highlands of Mexico, the ancient city of Teotihuacan, the impressive Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon stand. The Avenue of the Dead, flanked by temples and residential complexes, connects these monumental structures.

How the Pyramids of Teotihuacan supposedly looked [Pinterest]
How the Pyramids of Teotihuacan supposedly looked [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Pyramid of the Sun, at 65 meters in height, and the Pyramid of the Moon add an air of mystery to this archaeological marvel.

ADVERTISEMENT
How the Göbekli Tepe looked back then [Natgeo]
How the Göbekli Tepe looked back then [Natgeo] Pulse Nigeria

Overlooking the ancient plains of Mesopotamia lies Göbekli Tepe. Not a temple, not a palace, but something even more intriguing; a series of elaborate circular structures built by hunter-gatherers, long before the rise of agriculture or centralised civilisations.

The remains of the Göbekli Tepe [TheGrandReturn]
The remains of the Göbekli Tepe [TheGrandReturn] Pulse Nigeria

T-shaped pillars adorned with carvings of wild animals peer out from the earth, defying our notions of what these early humans were capable of. Göbekli Tepe was carved around 11,500 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dating back to 3600 BC the Megalithic Temples of Malta are one of the oldest standing buildings in the world [Reddit]
Dating back to 3600 BC the Megalithic Temples of Malta are one of the oldest standing buildings in the world [Reddit] Pulse Nigeria

Scattered across the island nation of Malta lie megalithic temples, silent giants hewn from colossal limestone blocks.

The Megalithic temples of Malta is now a tourist attraction [Maltablog]
The Megalithic temples of Malta is now a tourist attraction [Maltablog] Pulse Nigeria

This monument was constructed 5,600 years ago, predating the pyramids of Egypt. These temples were dedicated to goddesses and fertility.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Things to consider before attempting to break a record

Things to consider before attempting to break a record

5 of the world’s oldest structures, and how they originally looked

5 of the world’s oldest structures, and how they originally looked

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

7 red flags that show you might be in a religious cult

7 red flags that show you might be in a religious cult

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cheesecake

DIY Recipes: How to make cheesecake without baking

Lupita Nyong'o [Glamour]

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

Ugali and eggs

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Have you ever wondered what to cook with with soy source? [Food Network]

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce